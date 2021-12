It is currently only described in this Office of Management and Budget summary, after the FTC submitted information to that agency on potential upcoming regulatory actions. According to the listing, the rule would “curb lax security practices, limit privacy abuses, and ensure that algorithmic decision-making does not result in unlawful discrimination.” There is no public draft of the rule and no indication of whether the rule-making is more than notional at this point.

