The New Hollywood String Quartet will present The Vienna Holiday Concerts December 17th-19th, 2021. These three concerts will take place at the beautiful Huntington Library Rothenberg Hall. The quartet will be performing some of the most beloved chamber music ever written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Schubert. Tickets for The Vienna Holiday Concerts are on sale now! South Pasadenans and folks from all surrounding areas are cordially invited to join a joyous celebration of the upcoming Holiday Season. The wonderful music of Mozart and Schubert will magically transport all of us to the beautiful city of Vienna, the place that Mozart and Schubert called home.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO