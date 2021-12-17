ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Flores says two players who were on the COVID list are able to practice Friday

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have received some great news on Friday after a tough week.

According to head coach Brian Flores, running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are available to participate in the team’s final practice of the week. This would mean that the players have cleared the COVID-19 protocols after being placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier in the week.

Gaskin and Ahmed will join Duke Johnson on the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets which will really help the coaches stay committed to that run game as they have through their winning streak.

Four players remain on the reserve/COVID list for Miami, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Jevon Holland, running back Phillip Lindsay, and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks.

With the league’s new protocol put out on Thursday that requires each player to produce only one positive test, there is a greater chance that some of these guys could return before the Saturday afternoon deadline.

