General Motors is deep into its electrification strategy and is readying itself for the release of several new EVs in the next few years. The GMC Hummer EV is arriving soon and two full-size electric pickup trucks will be out from Chevy and GMC not long after. As part of its development of the Ultium electric platform and other EV hardware, GM will work with outside industries to provide propulsion tech and other components for use in commercial and non-automotive vehicles.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO