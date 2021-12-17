ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed Books $286M MDA Contract Modification to Support Saudi Arabia’s THAAD

By Nichols Martin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin has secured a $286.5 million contract modification with the Missile Defense Agency to continue helping Saudi Arabia maintain and operate its Terminal...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mda#Foreign Military Sales#Thaad#The Department Of Defense
