When Andy Karandzieff wants to illustrate just how much Crown Candy Kitchen (1401 St. Louis Avenue, 314-621-9650) means to him and his family, he brings up his father, George. A former World War II Army tank driver who took over the famous Old North soda fountain from his dad in 1951, George dedicated his life to the business, working sunup to sundown, seven days a week. Easter was always the shop's busy season, and the Karandzieff family knew to put everything else in their lives on hold during that chaotic time of year. It came as no surprise, then, that even when he became very ill and was nearing the end of his life, his dad would not break that vow.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO