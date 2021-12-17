ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NC State football recruiting 23 to watch in class of 2023

By Matt Carter about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wolfpack already has a class of 2023 commitment from...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Florida State lands commitment from Pac-12 transfer receiver

Arizona State transfer receiver Johnny Wilson is headed to Florida State, he announced Thursday evening. A redshirt freshman this season, he has three years of eligibility remaining. Wilson was a highly touted player in the 2020 class, ranking as the No. 304 overall player according to On3 Consensus, a complete...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

NCAA announces guidelines for selecting bowl replacement teams

With the spread of the Omicron variant and uptake in COVID-19 cases, the NCAA has issued guidance for replacement bowl participants in the event a team is unable to participate. On Thursday, the Division I Football Oversight Committee announced it would follow its guidelines already in place for selecting bowl...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky's ball movement key to success vs. UNC, WKU

Kentucky looked like a totally different team in the last two games. Thirty-point wins can’t be attributed to just one thing, but when you look at the stats, there’s a noticeable difference between the Kentucky that lost at Notre Dame and the Kentucky that blew out North Carolina and Western Kentucky: ball movement.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Recruiting#The Wolfpack#American Football
On3.com

Tigers Today: Clemson makes top seven for 2023 offensive lineman

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Lamar Washington, 2022 three-star, commits to Texas Tech

Lamar Washington, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Portland (Ore.) AZ Compass Prep has committed to Texas Tech basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Washington is the No. 139 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is ranked as the No. 21 shooting guard and the No. 4 player in Arizona.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star LB commit Jaren Kanak decommits from Clemson

Hays (Kan.) High four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak decommitted from Clemson, he tells On3. Kanak committed to Clemson on July 30 but failed to sign with the Tigers during the early signing period that ended last Friday. Kanak was primarily recruited to Clemson by former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who left the Tigers to become Oklahoma’s head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky Football extend offers to group of 4-star juniors

The Kentucky Football staff is looking to capitalize on the program’s budding momentum. With another Citrus Bowl appearance a little over a week away, a top 15 2022 recruiting class, and a new contract extension for head coach Mark Stoops, the Wildcats are trending at a trajectory never before seen on the gridiron in Lexington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Impact defender announces return to South Carolina in 2022

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene on Thursday took to Twitter with good news for Shane Beamer and Gamecocks fans: the redshirt senior, whose collegiate career began in 2017, will return to South Carolina in 2022 to exhaust his final year of eligibility. “Got so much left to give!! I’m not...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown, why he returned and impact: BWI Daily

Penn State football got a shot in the arm this week the safety Ji’Ayir Brown announcing that he is returning for his final season. But what does that mean for the Nittany Lions defense? Besides getting back a veteran player, host Thomas Frank Carr breaks down what Penn State can do with Brown in their defensive system next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Inside the Numbers: Alabama's 2022 recruiting class

With the Early Signing Period in the rearview mirror and only a handful of uncommitted and unsigned prospects across the country, most programs have their 2022 recruiting classes set. On3’s database gives unique insights into those classes, both on a year-by-year and historical basis. That includes rankings in-conference and nationally,...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Oregon announces pair of key defensive staff hires

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has found his defensive line coach. The Ducks announced Thursday in a press release that Tony Tuioti has been hired for for the position. The Ducks also officially introduced Demetrice Martin as their cornerbacks coach. Tuioti brings with him a wealth of experience both in the...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Cade McNamara gifts Christmas present to Michigan offensive line

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wanted to let his offensive line know he appreciates them. And what better way to do that with a Christmas present?. Winters can be brutally cold in Michigan, and having a heavy coat is essential. So McNamara partnered with Carhartt to provide personalized coats to each member of the Wolverines offensive line. The coats come with each player’s jersey number stitched on the inside.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Dave Iuli Remains In Contact With Oregon

The coaching change at Oregon has whittled what was once a 22-person class ranked in the top 10 to a seven-man class (signed) that’s no longer in the top 20. But there are four more pledges who didn’t pull the trigger during the early signing period. One of...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

UCLA star safety skipping Holiday Bowl due to Covid-19

UCLA star safety Qwuantrezz Knight, one of the Bruins top players, announced Thursday night that he will have to forego the Holiday Bowl against N.C. State next week due to COVID-19 protocols, he announced on Twitter. Knight wrote in his announcement: “These two years at UCLA has been a life-changing...
NFL
On3.com

Kirby Smart: Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is 'different'

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is having a historic senior season for the Wolverines, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has taken notice. Hutchinson’s performance is reflected week in and week out on the stat sheet, in the win column and with awards. His generational season for Michigan was enough to make him a Heisman Trophy finalist, the Wolverines’ first defensive representative in New York since Charles Woodson in 1997. Hutchinson has become a household name among college football fans across the country — that is, even in the Smart household, down in Georgia.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy