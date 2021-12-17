NC State football recruiting 23 to watch in class of 2023

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wanted to let his offensive line know he appreciates them. And what better way to do that with a Christmas present?. Winters can be brutally cold in Michigan, and having a heavy coat is essential. So McNamara partnered with Carhartt to provide personalized coats to each member of the Wolverines offensive line. The coats come with each player’s jersey number stitched on the inside.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO