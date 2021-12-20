Here’s How the 2021 Best Architects of Dallas Would Design Your Dream Home

Christine Visneau runs a creative household. As the vice president of retail, art, and curation at hospitality design and management company MakeReady, she curates The Adolphus’ in-house shop, Commerce, and works on any creative endeavors for the hotel—from art selection to uniform design. But when she’s at home, she’s not the only one with an artistic eye. Her husband, Steven Visneau, is a photographer. Their teen girls, 15-year-old Amelie and 17-year-old Miette, dabble in creative thinking, drawing, dancing, painting, and jewelry design. So when it comes to the holidays, everyone has an opinion on decor. “It becomes difficult when you’re married to someone creative [when] decorating, because he has an opinion,” Visneau laughs. But, she admits, “where we’ve met in the middle is pretty great.”
