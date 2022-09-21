Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022
It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.
Below, check out Billboard ‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.
Sept. 23
5 Seconds of Summer, 5SOS5
Joshua Bassett, Sad Songs in a Hotel Room
Kelsea Ballerini, Subject to Change
Sept. 30
Björk, Fossora
Freddie Gibbs, $oul $old $eparately
Pixies, Doggerel
Slipknot, The End, So Far
Titus Andronicus, The Will to Live
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down
Oct. 7
Broken Bells, INTO THE BLUE
Charlie Puth, Charlie
Lamb of God, Omens
WILLOW , <COPINGMECHANISM>
Oct. 14
Denitia, Highways
Mykki Blanco, Stay Close to Music
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen
The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Tove Lo, Dirt Femme
Oct. 21
Arctic Monkeys, The Car
Carly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest Time
Meghan Trainor, Takin’ It Back
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Tegan and Sara, Crybaby
Nov. 4
Phoenix, Alpha Zulu
Nov. 11
Louis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future
Nov. 18
ENHYPEN, Sadame
