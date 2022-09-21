ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.

Below, check out Billboard ‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Sept. 23

5 Seconds of Summer, 5SOS5
Joshua Bassett, Sad Songs in a Hotel Room
Kelsea Ballerini, Subject to Change

Sept. 30

Björk, Fossora
Freddie Gibbs, $oul $old $eparately
Pixies, Doggerel
Slipknot, The End, So Far
Titus Andronicus, The Will to Live
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down

Oct. 7

Broken Bells, INTO THE BLUE
Charlie Puth, Charlie
Lamb of God, Omens
WILLOW , <COPINGMECHANISM>

Oct. 14

Denitia, Highways
Mykki Blanco, Stay Close to Music
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen
The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Tove Lo, Dirt Femme

Oct. 21

Arctic Monkeys, The Car
Carly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest Time
Meghan Trainor, Takin’ It Back
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Tegan and Sara, Crybaby

Nov. 4

Phoenix, Alpha Zulu

Nov. 11

Louis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future

Nov. 18

ENHYPEN, Sadame

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
Billboard

Fans Choose Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ Featuring Kim Petras as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ new collaboration “Unholy” has topped this week’s new music poll. Related Sam Smith & Kim Petras Are Done Keeping It On the Down-Low With 'Unholy': Stream It Now 09/25/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 23) on Billboard, choosing the devilish team-up as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Unholy,” which will be featured on Smith’s upcoming album, beat out new music by Lil Nas X (“Star Walkin'”), GloRilla featuring Cardi B (“Tomorrow 2”), Joshua Bassett (Sad Songs in a Hotel Room), Kelsea Ballerini (Subject to Change), and others. “Unholy” is the latest single off...
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Announces Next ‘Midnights’ Song Title & It’s Spicy

The Midnights song title lottery game continues, and this one is spicy. Taylor Swift unveiled the next installment of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on TikTok on Thursday night (Sept. 22) at midnight, of course. Like the first episode just two days before, the Grammy-winning superstar was once again seated next to a gold lottery-ball cage with ping-pong balls labeled 1 to 13, representing each track on her upcoming album, due out Oct. 21. This time, Swift was joined by her O.G. cat Meredith (who even lets out a perfectly timed meow) to announce the title of Track 8. She’s still in...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Lil Nas X, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Joshua Bassett and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Lil Nas X plugs in with a new anthem, Sam Smith shakes up their formula with Kim Petras’ help and Joshua Bassett continues his evolution. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Lil Nas X, “Star Walkin’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)”  “Star Walkin’” may exist thanks to a partnership with enormous multiplayer video game franchise League of Legends (which also helped produce...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Mykki Blanco
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Björk
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Tove Lo
Person
Jack White
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Harry Styles or Adele? Vote for Your Favorite Sunny Single

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here — we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which is your all-time favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote between our top two below!), music fans are picking the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California...
MUSIC
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Says He Found a More ‘Fulfilling’ Musical Purpose After One Direction Split

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson shared he’s had an opportunity to find new musical purpose after the band’s break-up. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Tomlinson said reflecting during the pandemic led him to realize what style of music he truly wanted to make. “Lockdown was good for these kinds of thoughts,” said Tomlinson, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I realized I want to chase something else. I wanted to find something else that was more fulfilling for me at this time.”  The English singer-songwriter also announced this week that he will be releasing his sophomore...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Shania Twain, Lainey Wilson, Ian Munsick

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Shania Twain, “Waking Up Dreaming” Twain has returned to the spotlight in a big way this year, recently being honored with the ACM Poet’s Award and releasing a documentary centered on her boundary-smashing career (which includes three consecutive RIAA Diamond-certified albums). Her latest release, “Waking Up Dreaming,” she turns up the volume on ’80s glam rock-inflected pop, while staying true to the spirit of her previous perky, feminist anthems. “Time ain’t waiting forever” she sings, urging listeners to live life to the fullest —...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s When Offset’s Solo Album Is Arriving

Offset’s about to be a one man band. The rapper, who has seemingly parted ways with Migos, is embracing the solo star life as he prepares to release his own album. The 30-year-old Georgia native took to Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and shared a date: “11/11/22.” He then followed it up with a simple, “Album!!!!” Fans flooded the three-time Grammy nominee with tweets about their thoughts on his solo project coming in November. “Bout to be lit ,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji. “Can’t wait,” another fan wrote. “Drop that sh– bro.. we are waiting.” “I cannot wait to vibe.” “It’s on the calendar.” Offset’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Upcoming Albums#Enhypen
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Announces Pokémon-Themed Single ‘Celestial’… And Unveils a Squirtle Tattoo

Ed Sheeran has announced the release of his new Pokémon-themed single “Celestial” next week, admitting he’s a longtime fan of the franchise. The song will be accompanied by a music video illustrated by the video game’s animators when it’s released on Sept. 29. “I met the people from Pokémon when I was traveling in Japan, and we joked about me writing a song for them,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram Reel. “But now here we are. ‘Celestial’ comes out next Thursday, and the video is insanely amazing, animated by the incredible people at Pokémon.” Sheeran also debuted a new tattoo Thursday on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Yes, Charlie Puth Is Definitely a Swiftie

Charlie Puth, turns out, is a Taylor Swift fan. In a video circulating on TikTok on Friday (Sept. 23), the 30-year-old singer-songwriter is seen performing Swift’s breakthrough hit “Teardrops on My Guitar” for a crowd in New York City. He stops midway through and says, “Sidebar, this has nothing to do with anything, but Taylor Swift is the queen of these types of chords.” He then gives the examples of Swift’s Fearless track “Fifteen” and her 1989 single “Blank Space,” which have similarly emotional chords. “It’s a classic chord progression that everybody has used, but she makes it feel different every single...
MUSIC
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Are Done Keeping It On the Down-Low With ‘Unholy’: Stream It Now

Anyone looking for a discreet hookup may want to steer clear of pop stars Sam Smith and Kim Petras, because the pair are ready to spill the tea. On Thursday (Sept. 22), Smith and Petras shared their long-awaited new collaboration “Unholy,” a grinding, amorous new single that sees the pair getting nasty behind closed doors with some cheating husbands who would prefer that their wives remain ignorant. Produced by Smith, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Blake Slatkin, Cirkut, Omer Fedi and Jimmy Napes, the new song marks a significant departure for Smith, with the almost-sinister-sounding bass complemented even further by a pounding club beat....
MUSIC
Billboard

Lewis Capaldi Delivers a Heart-Wrenching Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’: Stream It Now

If you thought “Drivers License” was sad before, just wait until you hear Lewis Capaldi‘s new cover. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter teamed up with Spotify Singles to record his own version of Olivia Rodrigo‘s smash debut single along with a reimagining of his new song “Forget Me,” both of which proved that no one does raspy vocals over heartbreaking piano quite like him. For his take on “Drivers License” — which dropped on the streaming platform Wednesday (Sept. 21) along with the new “Forget Me” — Capaldi distilled Rodrigo’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 into a simple, effective piano ballad, assisted...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Bazzi Talks Label Hiring a Private Investigator for ‘Heaven’ Sample, Co-Writing K-Pop Songs & More

Bazzi is fresh off the release of his sophomore album Infinite Dream, and the singer sat down with Billboard News’ Tetris Kelly to talk the inspiration behind the fittingly dreamy lead single “Heaven.” The song uses a sample from Fiction Factory’s 1983 track “(Feels Like) Heaven,” which Bazzi said he heard while he was in Hawaii. “I heard it for the first time and I immediately sang, ‘Watching you move and dance.’ We just knew. It was a feeling that we had to go make it,” he shared. However, getting the sample cleared wasn’t as easy. “I’m pretty sure they had to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Barbra Streisand to Release Legendary 1962 Greenwich Village Nightclub Set ‘Live at the Bon Soir’

Barbra Streisand is dipping into her personal collection for the first official release of her legendary 1962 set at a Greenwich Village nightclub for the upcoming Barbra Streisand – Live at the Bon Soir. The album, due out on Nov. 4, was previewed on Friday (Sept. 23) with a live take on the 1953 Arthur Hamilton-penned torch song “Cry Me a River,” first made famous by Julie London’s version in 1955, then later released as the first single from Streisand’s 1963 self-titled debut album. “I had never even been in a nightclub until I sang in one,” Streisand writes in...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kendell Marvel on the Triumph & Tragedy Behind His ‘70s Country-Soaked New Album: ‘There Was Even More Passion’

When Kendell Marvel moved to Nashville in 1998, his intention was to be an artist. “99% of songwriters want to be singers,” he tells Billboard. However, on his first day in Music City, Marvel wrote what would become a top 5 hit for Gary Allan on Billboard‘s Country Songs chart, “Right Where I Need to Be,” and it was fast apparent that he indeed possessed the writing chops to be hit songwriter. He earned hits for George Strait (“Twang”) and Jake Owen (“Don’t Think I Can’t Love You”) and singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton became a steady collaborator. A father to young...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Carin Leon, Boza & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was led by regional Mexican anthems from Kany García and Christian Nodal, Carin Leon and Pepe Aguilar and Río Roma, and a striking ballad by Natalia Lafourcade. But what was your favorite new release of the week? García and Nodal teamed up for the first time for the the heartfelt and potent “La Siguiente” (The Next One), produced by Richi Lopez. In an urban-infused ranchera, the Puerto Rican artist opens up with mature lyrics about evolving...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X Talks ‘STAR WALKIN’,’ Pre-Show Rituals & Limited-Edition M&Ms Collaboration

Lil Nas X is incredibly busy right now. In addition to being the newly minted president of League of Legends, releasing his new track “STAR WALKIN'” for the video game and playing nightly shows on his nearly sold out Long Live Montero Tour, the rapper partnered with M&Ms to release a limited-edition box of the chocolate candy on Wednesday (Sept. 21). The collaboration serves as an homage to his live show run and to support Sing For Hope — a non-profit that harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. In light of Lil Nas’ limited-edition Montero-themed M&Ms,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Elkka, GRiZ, Jamie xx & More

This week in dance music: We broke down the eight Latin producers to watch during Hispanic Heritage Month 2022, Diplo was awarded $1.2 million in a ruling amidst an ongoing harassment case, Kygo, Gryffin and Calum Scott made moves on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, we spoke with the creator of this weekend’s Portola festival in San Francisco and we posed 20 questions to Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry. Beyond that, there’s just so much excellent new music out this week. Let’s dig in. Elkka, “I Just Want To Love You” Cuffing season is almost here, and who better to warm up your rom-com-type-of-love-aesthetic...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Here’s Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Will Be the Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Swifties are certain that Taylor Swift is planning on staging an epic live television stadium concert event next February in Glendale, Ariz. — at which some football will also be played. Following Apple Music’s Friday (Sept. 23) announcement that the streaming service would be taking over Pepsi’s decade-long role as sponsor of the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans were quick to pick up on a couple clues that seemed to hint that a certain blonde pop star would soon be crowned as the show’s next headlining performer. It wasn’t Apple’s announcement itself, per se, that sent Swifties spiraling over the...
GLENDALE, AZ
Billboard

GloRilla and Cardi B Go Running Wild in the Streets in ‘Tomorrow 2’ Video

From props to hard lyrical drops in just a couple of months. Just a few calendar pages after Cardi B heaped praise on GloRilla‘s break-out summer anthem single “F.N.F.,” as promised, the dynamic duo dropped their anticipated collaborative single “Tomorrow 2” on Friday (Sept. 23). “P-poppin’ s–t, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’/ Lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n—a five attachments/ Why did you confront me ’bout a n—a? Man, you b—es backwards/ They come at me ’bout n—s who I don’t even find attractive/ I don’t know that n—a, I just seen’t him...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy