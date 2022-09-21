Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions.

Below, check out Billboard ‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week.

Sept. 23

5 Seconds of Summer, 5SOS5

Joshua Bassett, Sad Songs in a Hotel Room

Kelsea Ballerini, Subject to Change



Sept. 30

Björk, Fossora

Freddie Gibbs, $oul $old $eparately

Pixies, Doggerel

Slipknot, The End, So Far

Titus Andronicus, The Will to Live

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down

Oct. 7

Broken Bells, INTO THE BLUE

Charlie Puth, Charlie

Lamb of God, Omens

WILLOW , <COPINGMECHANISM>

Oct. 14

Denitia, Highways

Mykki Blanco, Stay Close to Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Return of the Dream Canteen

The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Tove Lo, Dirt Femme

Oct. 21

Arctic Monkeys, The Car

Carly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest Time

Meghan Trainor, Takin’ It Back

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Tegan and Sara, Crybaby

Nov. 4

Phoenix, Alpha Zulu

Nov. 11

Louis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future

Nov. 18

ENHYPEN, Sadame