On December 9, Starbucks workers at one of Starbucks' Buffalo, New York locations, voted overwhelmingly (19 for, 8 against) in favor of forming a union. On December 17, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which was created by Congress in 1935 to "investigate and remedy unfair labor practices by unions and employers" (via NLRB), certified the results of the vote (via Bloomberg). As a result, Starbucks is now required under federal law to engage in what is known as "collective bargaining" with the union (Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union), as reported by Newsweek.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO