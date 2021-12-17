Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’
By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
6 days ago
The suburban Minnapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified at her manslaughter trial Friday that she wouldn’t have pulled over his car if she hadn’t been training another officer and that she hadn’t planned to use deadly force that day. Under questioning by...
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand on Friday when she testified about the moment she used her gun instead of her taser. Potter, who is White, fatally shot Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police center charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, took the stand at approximately 10:58 a.m. Friday. Potter said she was field training officer Anthony Luckey, who wanted to pull over a white Buick. In prior testimony, Luckey said...
Kim Potter has been found guilty on both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The former Minneapolis-area police officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.Potter grabbed her gun instead of her Taser and pulled the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop—resulting in his death. She claims she made an ‘innocent mistake’ and mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot the man dead.Potter had pleaded not guilty, but after three-and-a-half days of deliberation the jury reached their decision to convict.After the verdict was released, a powerful meme began circulating online that refers to three...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury gets the case of the Minnesota officer who says she mistook her gun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.Dean Smith 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left severely disabled and died on June 28 2014, just before her 14th birthday.Smith had pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was acquitted of her murder following a trial at the Old Bailey in September.On Wednesday, Maisie’s adopted parents watched by video link as Smith was...
Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a social media threat regarding a school shooting at BOCES in Mexico, according to Oswego County Sheriff's school resource officers. Police say the suspects were found in car parked in the school's parking lot around 7:30 a.m. Monday, and two handguns...
Local barbers from Newburgh are taking it upon themselves to fight back against gun violence, but they aren't reaching for weapons. The owner of Gustavo’s Barbershop, Gustavo Watts, says he’s tired of hearing about shootings, especially recent ones involving kids. “I just think that kids need to have...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said. The suspect was also killed in the police shooting, authorities said. The woman who...
More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New court documents obtained by FOX 8 say former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster attacked another inmate before dying in police custody. Foster was arrested on Dec. 5 in Pickens County, Alabama on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery. The same day, court documents...
Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officer Keona Holley has died after she was removed from life support Thursday afternoon, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay early Thursday morning when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The mother of four was working overtime on the shift, according to police. She joined the department in 2019.
Two men were arrested the next day after police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives. They are being held without bail.
The...
A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday after repeatedly telling her boyfriend to kill himself, which he went on to do, while they were students at Boston College. Inyoung You's guilty plea showed she accepted responsibility that her verbal, physical, and psychological abuse contributed to the suicide of...
Comments / 0