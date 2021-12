PREMIERES IN SOUTH LAKE TAHOE ON SEPTEMBER 1 AT LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS. “Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO