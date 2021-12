STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - A Stanley, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of almost 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a .380 pistol, and more than $30,000 in cash in November 2019, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia.

STANLEY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO