NPSO Reserve Deputies, NPD Reserve Officers and Coushatta Police Reserve Officers in Natchitoches Police Department Reserve Academy Graduation Services
Four Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Deputies, two Natchitoches Police Reserve Officers and two Coushatta Police Reserve Officers graduated from the Natchitoches Police Department Reserve Academy on December 16, 2021. The graduation services were held at 6:00pm, on Thursday evening at the Natchitoches City Council Office on 2nd Second...natchitochesparishjournal.com
