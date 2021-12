Naomi debuts on The CW in less than a month and on Monday, the network released the first trailer for the upcoming DC Comics-inspired series. The new trailer comes after the release of new Season 1 photos earlier in the day that revealed not only a fresh look at Naomi herself, played by Kaci Walfall, but a character named Dee (Alexander Wraith), a who just so happens to be a winged alien from the planet Thanagar. The new trailer also gives us a glimpse at Law & Order: SVU alum Stephanie March's character in the series. March's casting was announced last week. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

