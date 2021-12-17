ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says 65 Omicron-variant patients in England’s hospitals

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Health Security Agency said on Friday...

b975.com

eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Omicron#Uk#Reuters#Covid#Health Security Agency
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

First Omicron death UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms patient with Covid variant has died

At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 - the Prime Minister has said. Speaking during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, Boris Johnson said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK has 10 people in hospital with Omicron, deputy PM Raab says

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - (This story has been officially corrected to show that British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab misspoke when he said 250 people were in hospital with Omicron. He later said that 10 people were in hospital and that he had misheard the question.) British Deputy Prime...
HEALTH
b975.com

Europe weighs Christmas curbs as Omicron sweeps continent

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain refused to rule out curbs on gatherings on Monday, a day after the Netherlands imposed a fourth lockdown prompted by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus and as other European countries considered putting a squeeze on Christmas. Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
b975.com

Wales to bring in new restrictions to curb Omicron spread

LONDON (Reuters) – Wales will introduce more restrictions, including social distancing and mandatory table service in bars and restaurants, from Dec. 26 to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Wednesday. The new measures follow similar restrictions announced by Scotland...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization than the previously dominant delta strain was “encouraging news.” But he said it was “not very clear yet...by how much that risk is reduced.”The U.K. Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday. It follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were between 20%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 775 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Omicron cases at much lower risk of hospital admission, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 in the UK: All today’s key data

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– Covid-19 infection levelsNearly 1.4 million people in private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 16, the highest estimate since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This includes just over 1.2 million people in England ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, it said on Thursday, making it more difficult for unvaccinated travellers to return to Germany from those countries. It also said it was removing Austria from its list of high-risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

The NHS is in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany sees omicron dominant soon, pushes on vaccination

The omicron variant could be dominant in Germany in one to three weeks, a senior official said Wednesday, while the health minister called for vaccination centers to be kept open over the Christmas holidays to keep the country's booster campaign up to speed.The European Union s most populous nation has seen about 540 confirmed and 1,848 suspected cases of COVID-19 infections with omicron so far, said Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute But he noted that those cases are one to two weeks old, because of the time need to report and sequence cases.“The trend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

At least 34 UK police officers and staff have died of Covid, chiefs reveal as absence rises

At least 34 police officers and staff have died from Covid in the UK during the pandemic so far, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has said.The figure was revealed as tributes poured in for an officer from Devon and Cornwall Police, who died this week in hospital after contracting the virus.PC Duncan McIntyre, a former Royal Navy officer, was praised for his work on sexual offences and domestic abuse.Chief constable Shaun Sawyer called him “a well-respected officer whose experience and professionalism will be missed by all who knew him”.He is among the 34 officers and staff reported to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

