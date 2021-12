Dubai is home to all things magnificent and larger-than-life. The city boasts the most exclusive beaches and luxury accommodations globally, and joining the bandwagon is Luxury hotelier Kempinski. Come 2023, Dubai will flaunt a Floating Palace surrounded by 12 other floating luxury villas, also a first for Dubai. We have seen South Korea’s plans to build the world’s first floating city; Saudi Arabia, too, is planning something similar with their ambitious eight-sided floating city. Qatar is planning a 152 room floating luxury resort that will spin to generate electricity. How could Dubai then not do something equally if not more exquisite? The Swiss-based luxury hotel management company will first create the main building of the floating palace in four parts.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 15 DAYS AGO