ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk Down After Word It Won't Meet H1 2022 Wegovy Demand

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO ) fell more than 7% just after midday Friday after it revealed it won't be able to meet U.S. demand for Wegovy in...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novo Nordisk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Novo Nordisk shares slump on U.S. supply challenges for obesity drug

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk shares fell 16% on Monday after the Danish drugmaker late on Friday announced that it will not be able to meet demand for its new weight-loss drug after supply issues in the United States. The Danish drugmaker said in a stock announcement after market...
INDUSTRY
outsourcing-pharma.com

Novo Nordisk weight-management treatment hits supply snag

The pharmaceutical company has announced GMP-related challenges with a manufacturer contracted to fill syringes for Wegovy pens headed to the US market. Novo Nordisk has announced that a contract manufacturer, who had been tasked with filling syringes for injection pens intended to dose patients with its Wegovy (semaglutide) weight-management treatment—has temporarily stopped manufacturing and deliveries. According to Novo Nordisk, the stoppage is associated with unspecified challenges related to meeting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Novo Nordisk Down#Investing Com#Novo Nordisk A S#Nvo
investing.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Goldman Sachs’ Prediction That Oil Could Hit $100

The gradual global economic recovery and anticipated relatively moderate effects of the COVID-19 omicron variant could increase the demand for oil in 2022. According to Goldman Sachs’ (GS), oil prices could hit $100. Against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of fundamentally sound oil-related stocks Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil (MRO), and APA Corporation (APA). Let’s discuss.The major stock market indexes climbed for the second day in succession yesterday after President Biden reassured the nation that his government has no plans to return to March 2020 style pandemic-driven lockdowns. Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) believes that oil demand will reach a new high in 2022 and again in 2023. GS’ head of energy research, Damien Courvalin, believes that oil prices can soar to $100 per barrel.
STOCKS
Axios

Omicron won't reverse oil demand recovery, IEA says

The International Energy Agency said that rising COVID cases are likely to "temporarily slow, but not upend" the global oil demand recovery. Driving the news: The agency's closely watched monthly analysis this morning slightly cut demand growth estimates for this year and 2022, but overall said:. "New containment measures put...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Omicron won't slow gas demand: GasBuddy analyst

GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan noted in an appearance on "Varney & Co." Tuesday that, currently, there is an "insatiable amount of gasoline demand" — and that there are "very strong" signs that it won’t slow down due to the omicron variant. De Haan, citing...
TRAFFIC
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Antihemophilic Factor Drug Market Covers Major Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors 2021-2031 | Bayer, Shire, Novo Nordisk

Market research on most trending report Global “Antihemophilic Factor Drug” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Antihemophilic Factor Drug market state of affairs. The Antihemophilic Factor Drug marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Antihemophilic Factor Drug report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Antihemophilic Factor Drug Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Stocks to Avoid as United States Steel Corp. Warns of a Slowdown

Because the shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) fell in price recently after the company warned of a slowdown, we think it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak steel stocks Nucor (NUE), POSCO (NYSE:PKX), and Tenaris (TS) now. Read on.According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production fell 10.6% year-over-year in October to 145.7 million tonnes. An abrupt decline in demand has led to stagnant price trends in the steel industry. Furthermore, the shares of United States Steel Corporation (X) declined on Friday after the company issued fourth-quarter EBITDA guidance that failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations.
STOCKS
investing.com

Novavax Jumps After Covid Shot Gets WHO Nod, Nears EU Approval

Investing.com – Novavax stock (NASDAQ: NVAX ) surged more than 5% Friday after the World Health Organization validated the company’s Covid-19 vaccine. The company now awaits the European drug regulator’s nod which should, according to Financial Times, come next week. The WHO's endorsement paves the way for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
niagaranow.com

Pharmacy can't meet demand for COVID vaccinations

More staff needed as government makes more people eligible for shots. The Niagara-on-the-Lake pharmacist has plenty of COVID vaccine available for boosters, kids jabs and people needing first and second doses. What he doesn't have is enough hours in the day or qualified staff to meet the demand for shots.
NIAGARA, NY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motherly

The FDA warns pregnant women or those who may become pregnant should not take the Merck Covid pill

This past week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized two different versions of an antiviral pill for Covid treatment at home, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir, from Merck. And while both pills can reduce your risk of serious disease or death from Covid if you’re unvaccinated, the FDA says the Merck Covid pill should not be used if you’re currently pregnant or might become pregnant.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy