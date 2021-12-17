ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Parker outweighs Chisora

fightnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Parker weighed ten pounds more than their first fight in May, Chisora weighed...

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Has A Challenge For Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley over the weekend, and it was yet another example of Paul defeating competition that isn't experienced in boxing. While Paul has a couple of years of experience under his belt, his opponents virtually have none. Sure, they are fighters with a lot of professional years under their belts, however, they simply do not possess the sheer boxing skill required to actually put on a competitive fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Boxing Buzz

According to ESPN, DAZN will air super middleweight Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder on February 12 from London. It was also reported that top welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. will fight Michael McKinson, a 21-0 fighter with just two knockouts. Undefeated super featherweight Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs) is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Gallen-SBW pondering massive 2-fight offer

Rugby League football legends Paul Gallen (12-1-1, 7 KOs) and Sonny Bill Williams (8-0, 3 KOs) have each been offered AUD$4 million to fight twice in 2022 by promoter Eddie Hearn. According to Gallen says he’s in, but Sonny Bill has been dodging the deal. “You would have read...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
fightnews.com

Casimero still WBO bantamweight champion

The WBO World Championship Committee has reviewed the medical evidence supplied by John Riel Casimero and ruled that Casimero will retain his WBO bantamweight championship status. Casimero was scheduled to defend against mandatory challenger Paul Butler on December 11, but Casimero pulled out before the fight due to illness. The WBO gave Casimero ten days to deliver proof of his condition, which he has complied with.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Garside, Goodman, Gallen Victorious

In a nationally Foxtel Main Event televised promotion Tokyo Olympic lightweight bronze medalist Harry Garside (1-0, 1 KO) made a successful professional debut when he stopped Sachin Mudaliar (9-2, 1 KO) on Wednesday at the Star City Casino in Sydney, NSW, Australia. Garside trapped his opponent on the ropes and connected with several punches that were unanswered at which point the referee crowned the Australian. Garside is trained by Hall of Famer Johnny Lewis.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Kell Brook tells rival Amir Khan he’s in ‘cuckoo land’ ahead of fight

Kell Brook says Amir Khan is in “cuckoo land” if he believes he’s levels above his rival.The pair will clash in February in a hotly anticipated fight as the beef between the fighters stretches back to 2008 Olympics when Khan was selected as part of Team GB.Khan recently said he thinks he is better than Brook and that he’s never been scared of him. Brook has responded: “Levels below!? He’s in Cuckoo Land. He needs to go back to believing he’s a celebrity. This fight is the icing on the cake.“This fight is a grudge match. This is what I...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

David Diamante recovering after surgery

Everyone at Fightnews.com® wishes a full and speedy recovery to popular DAZN ring announcer David Diamante. The DAZN announcer suffered serious injuries earlier this week in a motorcycle accident in New York City. Diamante, who just worked the Parker-Chisora card in the UK over the weekend, reportedly suffered multiple fractures to his spine, broken ribs, and bad damage to his right knee.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury warned he would not keep pace with Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight unification fight

Tyson Fury will not be able to last the pace against Oleksandr Usyk, according to the Ukrainian’s manager, should the pair ever fight for unification of the heavyweight division.Usyk currently holds the IBF, WBO and WBA world titles after defeating Anthony Joshua in September, and should Usyk win their rematch in the spring then a meeting with Fury would be on the cards.The WBC title holder Fury is expected to fight and beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in the New Year, paving the way for the showdown with Usyk with boxing’s four major heavyweight titles on the line.The giant...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua tipped to ‘fight at least once’

British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will “fight at least once”, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.The pair had a bout booked in for earlier this year but it didn’t go ahead after a court ruled Fury had to fulfill his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. Fury retained his WBC belt after beating the American but Joshua’s record didn’t continue in the same way.He took on Oleksandr Usyk in September and lost. Duboef says Joshua needs to get back to winning ways for the future of boxing.“I think Fury and Joshua will fight at least once, because...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Russell-Magsayo lands in Atlantic City

WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. will defend his world title against top contender and WBC mandatory challenger Mark Magsayo headlining action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, January 22 from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, NJ. The Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader also features a 12-round rematch between super...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Independent

Tyson Fury would have been ‘eaten for dinner’ in previous era, Frank Bruno claims

Frank Bruno says if WBC champion Tyson Fury was boxing in his day he “would have been eaten for dinner”.Fury retained his heavyweight title after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October. He is seeking a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but will first take on Dillian Whyte in early 2022.But despite Fury being at the top of his game, Bruno believes he wouldn’t have survived in his era.“[Fury] knows deep down in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,’ he told DAZN. “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Reuters

Jake Paul says Woodley rematch will be a 'bank robbery'

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul said his Saturday rematch against Tyron Woodley will be a "bank robbery" after defeating the former MMA champion in August. The brash 24-year-old arrived at Thursday's news conference dressed in a ski mask after his previously scheduled opponent, Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, dropped out with a broken rib and chest infection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Lewis Sends A Message To Ex-Cop Daukaus After Traffic Stop

Derrick Lewis had a direct message to his UFC Vegas 45 opponent Chris Daukaus after what he felt was a sketchy traffic stop. Heading into UFC Vegas 45, Derrick Lewis had one main goal. Sure, getting the dub, in general, is always essential. Breaking the UFC knockout record? Meh. The real primary objective for Lewis last weekend, in his own words, was to avoid getting Rodney King’d on national television by ex-police officer Chris Daukaus.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy