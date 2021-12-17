Parker outweighs Chisora

Frank Bruno says if WBC champion Tyson Fury was boxing in his day he “would have been eaten for dinner”.Fury retained his heavyweight title after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October. He is seeking a unification fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but will first take on Dillian Whyte in early 2022.But despite Fury being at the top of his game, Bruno believes he wouldn’t have survived in his era.“[Fury] knows deep down in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,’ he told DAZN. “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO