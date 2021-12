When it comes to holiday movies there is no place better to set them than Illinois, the list of holiday movies that take place in Illinois is honestly second to none!. I know there are a ton of great holiday films set in New York City, Home Alone 2, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, to just name a few BUT have you seen the number of great holiday films that are set in the Land of Lincoln?

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO