Accenture empowers budding cloud professionals across the US

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it fully restored power to a data center in the Eastern U.S. at 9:13 a.m. ET after a power outage at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but some service outages are still taking place. Datacenterdynamics.com reported service problems at several major AWS customers at its US-East-1 (Virginia) cloud region including Coinbase, Fortnite, Hulu, Instacart, Rocket League, Acadly, Peloton, Hinge, Quora, the Epic Games Store, Slack, GitHub rival Bitbucket, Samsung Smart Lights, Asana, and Imgur. In its most recent update at 9:13, AWS said some customers continue to see some impact from the outage as it works toward full recovery. The website Downdetector.com reported a peak of 1,451 reported outages of web services at 8:29 a.m. ET and 854 outages as of 9:37 a.m. The power outage marks the third this month for AWS.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO