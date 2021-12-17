ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startup to Offer Further DTC Analysis

GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

A new startup aims to offer direct-to-consumer genetic testing users additional analyses of their genetic data and appeal to a younger cohort, TechCrunch reports. The startup, called Nucleus Genomics, was founded by Kian Sadeghi, who dropped out of...

www.genomeweb.com

GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Hologic, Twist Bioscience, AusDiagnostics, More

Hologic Panther Trax for High-Volume Molecular Testing. Hologic has launched Panther Trax, the latest addition to its Panther Scalable Solutions portfolio, in several countries and regions. Panther Trax enables lab automation by physically linking multiple Panther instruments into a single workcell. It enables high-volume molecular testing and an increase of testing volumes without increasing staff. With it, labs can customize configurations to meet space constraints and minimize facility costs, the firm said. Panther Trax is now listed as a Class I medical device with the US Food and Drug Administration; CE-marked for diagnostic use in Europe; and will be commercially available in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
GenomeWeb

Nicoya Lifesciences to Further Develop Alto SPR Platform, Enter International Markets

NEW YORK – Following a recent C$20 million (US$15.7 million) Series A extension, Canadian firm Nicoya Lifesciences plans to further develop its Alto surface plasmon resonance (SPR) protein characterization platform while expanding into the UK and Asia Pacific. Near-term Alto developments include workflows for antibody quantification, epitope mapping, and...
GenomeWeb

FIND Invests $21M to Launch POC MDx Platforms for Infectious Disease

NEW YORK – FIND announced on Monday that it is investing $21 million in four companies to develop and launch point-of-care molecular diagnostic platforms for infectious diseases. The four companies are US-based Biomeme, Sweden-based Qlife, and South Korea-based Bioneer and SD Biosensor. They were selected from a pool of...
GenomeWeb

People in the News: New Appointments at Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics, Epigenomics, More

Myriad Genetics has promoted Nicole Lambert to chief operating officer. Previously, Lambert headed up Myriad's oncology, women's health, and international business divisions and genetic testing laboratory operations. In her new role, Lambert will still report to Myriad CEO Paul Diaz. She will now be in charge of spearheading the company's strategic growth plans, expanding the markets for Myriad's molecular diagnostic products, and implementing operational improvements that allow the firm to better engage with patients and doctors.
siliconangle.com

API security startup Cequence raises $60M to expand product offerings

Application programming interface security startup Cequence Security Inc. announced today that it has raised $60 million in new funding to support enhancements to its solutions expand its product offerings. Menlo Ventures led the Series C round. Also participating in the round were ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, Shasta Ventures,...
GenomeWeb

Nucleic Acid Analysis Startup Depixus Raises €30.6M in Series A Financing

NEW YORK – Depixus, a French nucleic acid analysis firm, said on Wednesday that it has raised €30.6 million ($34.5 million) in Series A financing. Lansdowne Partners and the PSIM Fund — operated by Bpifrance on behalf of the French government — led the round, joined by Casdin Capital and existing investors, including Arix Bioscience.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bizjournals

Startups to Watch

Houston is a city of innovators. With several initiatives in the city to prompt even more innovation underway, we're excited to unveil our inaugural group of Startups to Watch. Startups to Watch has been an annual feature for our legacy Inno markets for many years — an opportunity to reflect...
GenomeWeb

SkylineDx, VIB Form Molecular Diagnostics Partnership

NEW YORK — SkylineDx said on Wednesday that it is collaborating with Belgian life science research institute VIB to develop novel molecular diagnostics for unmet medical needs. According to SkylineDx, the three-year partnership will bring together VIB's single-cell analysis and biomarker discovery expertise with SkylineDx's global network of clinical...
GenomeWeb

No Improvement Reported

A gene-based test to gauge when the best time to transfer embryos during in vitro fertilization might be may not be as effective as hoped, the New York Times reports. It says that the test, an endometrial receptivity analysis from Igenomix, analyzes about 200 genes based on uterine lining biopsies to determine that timing. The new analysis, funded by the company and conducted by researchers from Shady Grove Fertility, has not yet been peer reviewed and is only available as an abstract at Fertility and Sterility. Still, it compared live birthrates among first-time prospective parents, half of whom who underwent blastocyst transfer based on endometrial receptivity analysis and half based on standardized timing. The researchers report that 54.5 percent of those who underwent endometrial receptivity analysis and 63.3 percent of controls had an ongoing pregnancy.
GenomeWeb

Helix Gets $900K From Rockefeller Foundation to Enhance Viral Genomic Surveillance

NEW YORK – The Rockefeller Foundation's Pandemic Prevention Institute said on Thursday that it is funding Helix to advance its infrastructure, data systems, and technology for genomic surveillance of viral pathogens. According to Helix, the size of the funding is $900,000. "Omicron's rapid spread continues to highlight the need...
dbusiness.com

Startup and Repeat

Most companies go through a single startup phase. Nano Magic Inc. in Madison Heights, which got its start in October 2018, spent its early days turning around a struggling, debt-burdened enterprise, PEN Inc. The new management team focused on rebranding a promising line of cleaning products which utilize nanotechnology to...
Boston Herald

Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says

As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Enolytics and Commerce7 Partner to Help Wineries Expand DtC Sales

Enolytics, co-founded by industry storyteller Cathy Huyghe, announces official partnership with Commerce7, furthering winery clients’ abilities to grow their business through the power of data. Industry ground-breaking data analytics provider, Enolytics LLC announces an official partnership with Commerce7. The partnership provides winery clients unparalleled levels of consumer insights through...
Dealerscope

DTC Brands Turn to Sustainable Storefronts to Demonstrate Commitment to Climate

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/10/21: With the uptick in consumer consciousness towards sustainability, brands are following suit and deploying marketing strategies that emphasize their commitment to the environment. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands have tackled this demand through a number of tactics mainly displayed through sustainable manufacturing and buy-back programs. But, it’s hard for customers to tell whether a company is truly serious about sustainability or if it’s purely a marketing scheme, which is where green storefronts come in. As Brin Snelling writes in Forbes, there is no better way for a DTC brand to visibly display to consumers its commitment to sustainability than by employing green storefronts. At the moment, buildings and their construction contribute to 37 percent of worldwide CO2 emissions according to the UN’s 2021 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction.
