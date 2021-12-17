Science Papers on Pan-Cancer T Cell Atlas, Short-Read Mapping Tool for Pangenomes

Researchers led by Mark Cookson at the US National Institute on Aging investigate the role of the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) gene — variants in which have been implicated in Parkinson's disease — in vesicular trafficking. In their PLOS Biology paper, they focus on LRRK2 and its substrate Rab8a, a small GTPase that is involved in the trafficking of transferrin, to find that gain-of-function mutations in LRRK2 leads to the sequestration of Rab8a in lysosomes, though the effect can be reversed by pharmacological inhibition. The researchers further find that microglia derived from patients with a common LRRK2 mutation mis-traffic transferrin in a model of inflammation. "Deciphering the protein trafficking pathways around LRRK2 will help us understand the mechanistic underpinnings of neurodegeneration and the biological implications of blocking LRRK2 kinase in the clinic, while highlighting signaling avenues that can be targeted as therapeutic means," Cookson and colleagues write in their paper.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO