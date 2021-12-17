ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Science Papers on Pan-Cancer T Cell Atlas, Short-Read Mapping Tool for Pangenomes

GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

A high-resolution pan-cancer T cell atlas, built using single-cell RNA sequencing data, is presented in Science this week. Tumor-specific T cells are key targets in cancer immunotherapy, but clinical efficacy varies between different types of cancer with T cell exhaustion, the antitumor functions of effector T cells, and the states and...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

BMS joins off the shelf cancer therapy chase with Immatics’ T cell-engaging drug

The first cancer cell therapies were personalized treatments made by isolating and engineering a patient’s own T cells in the lab—a complex, cumbersome, and expensive process. A slew of companies are pursuing off-the-shelf biologic drugs that could be easier to produce and quicker to administer. Bristol Myers Squibb is adding a prospect to its pipeline with a deal for rights to an Immatics drug that’s approaching its first test in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

Role of the T cell vitamin D receptor in severe COVID-19

New research provides evidence of an impaired vitamin D gene signature in CD4+ T cells in patients with severe COVID-19. Mechanistically, it is shown that vitamin D alters the epigenetic landscape of CD4+ T cells, as well as inducing key transcription factors such as STAT3, BACH2 and JUN that reduce levels of IFN-Î³ and increase IL-10. These changes generate pro-resolving TH1 cells that may be beneficial in resolving or preventing severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

A tool to speed development of new solar cells

In the ongoing race to develop ever-better materials and configurations for solar cells, there are many variables that can be adjusted to try to improve performance, including material type, thickness, and geometric arrangement. Developing new solar cells has generally been a tedious process of making small changes to one of these parameters at a time. While computational simulators have made it possible to evaluate such changes without having to actually build each new variation for testing, the process remains slow.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Cancer Cell#Effector Cell#Peking University
Nature.com

The Cancer Surfaceome Atlas integrates genomic, functional and drug response data to identify actionable targets

Cell-surface proteins (SPs) are a rich source of immune and targeted therapies. By systematically integrating single-cell and bulk genomics, functional studies and target actionability, in the present study we comprehensively identify and annotate genes encoding SPs (GESPs) pan-cancer. We characterize GESP expression patterns, recurrent genomic alterations, essentiality, receptor"“ligand interactions and therapeutic potential. We also find that mRNA expression of GESPs is cancer-type specific and positively correlates with protein expression, and that certain GESP subgroups function as common or specific essential genes for tumor cell growth. We also predict receptor"“ligand interactions substantially deregulated in cancer and, using systems biology approaches, we identify cancer-specific GESPs with therapeutic potential. We have made this resource available through the Cancer Surfaceome Atlas (http://fcgportal.org/TCSA) within the Functional Cancer Genome data portal.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Genecast Minimal Residual Disease Test Plans Bolstered by New Lung Cancer Data

NEW YORK – Chinese cancer sequencing firm Genecast Biotechnology said this week that it plans to seek regulatory approval for its fixed-panel circulating tumor DNA minimal residual disease assay in both China and the US, having recently published what it believes is the largest study of MRD in lung cancer thus far.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Describe Cancer Cell-Surface Protein Catalog, Spatial Genomics Approach to Study Clonal Heterogeneity

The Cancer Surfaceome Atlas, a catalog of cell-surface proteins (SPs) across multiple cancers, is presented in Nature Cancer this week. SPs have been proposed as a rich source for the identification of targets for immune and targeted therapy, and genes encoding SPs (GESPs) currently serve as direct targets for more than 60 percent of approved anticancer immune and targeted therapy drugs. Yet challenges to the systematic characterization of the surfaceome across healthy and tumor tissues has limited their use in anticancer drug discovery. To address this, a team from the University of Pennsylvania comprehensively identified and annotated GESPs pan-cancer, characterizing GESP expression patterns, recurrent genomic alterations, essentiality, receptor–ligand interactions, and therapeutic potential. The results are available online within the Penn's Functional Cancer Genome Portal. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Measuring Cancer Cell State Can Reveal Susceptibility to Variety of Cancer Drugs

Study results also show that pancreatic tumor cells can be forced into a more susceptible state by changing their environment. Over the past few decades, scientists have made great strides in understanding the genetic mutations that can drive cancer. For some types of cancer, these discoveries have led to the development of drugs that target specific mutations.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Describing a new mechanism that cancer cells use to invade

Transparent zebrafish skin was used to explore how pre-cancerous cells behave, enhancing our understanding of how cancers progress. The study, conducted by the Rosenblatt Lab and today published by Nature Communications, made use of the transparent skin of developing zebrafish embryos to model the behaviors of transformed, pre-cancerous cells. The...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

PLOS Papers on Role of LRRK2 in Parkinson's Disease, Visceral Leishmaniasis Survey, Pink Salmon Genome

Researchers led by Mark Cookson at the US National Institute on Aging investigate the role of the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) gene — variants in which have been implicated in Parkinson's disease — in vesicular trafficking. In their PLOS Biology paper, they focus on LRRK2 and its substrate Rab8a, a small GTPase that is involved in the trafficking of transferrin, to find that gain-of-function mutations in LRRK2 leads to the sequestration of Rab8a in lysosomes, though the effect can be reversed by pharmacological inhibition. The researchers further find that microglia derived from patients with a common LRRK2 mutation mis-traffic transferrin in a model of inflammation. "Deciphering the protein trafficking pathways around LRRK2 will help us understand the mechanistic underpinnings of neurodegeneration and the biological implications of blocking LRRK2 kinase in the clinic, while highlighting signaling avenues that can be targeted as therapeutic means," Cookson and colleagues write in their paper.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers Tie De Novo Mutations to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, Genetic Pathology of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Using next-generation sequencing data, a team led by researchers from New York University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have uncovered mutations associated with sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC). Annually, about 400 children in the US aged 1 year and older die suddenly from unexplained causes. To investigate genetic risk factors for SUDC, the researchers studied whole-exome sequence data from 124 trios comprising a deceased child and their parents. As reported in this week's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they found nonsynonymous mutations, mostly de novo, were highly enriched in genes associated with cardiac and seizure disorders relative to controls and contributed to 9 percent of deaths. The team also discovered significant over-transmission of loss-of-function or pathogenic missense variants in cardiac and seizure disorder genes. The findings, the investigators write, indicate that deleterious de novo mutations are "significant genetic risk factors for childhood sudden unexplained death, and that their identification may lead to medical intervention that ultimately saves lives."
CHAPEL HILL, NC
GenomeWeb

Roche Gets CE Mark for Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test With Saliva Samples

NEW YORK – Roche announced on Friday that its Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test has received CE marking for use with saliva samples. The RT-PCR test runs on the fully automated Cobas 6800/8800 systems and is intended for use by symptomatic and asymptomatic people, the company said in a statement. Patients have the option to self-collect their saliva sample on site under the guidance of a healthcare professional, Roche added.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
asapland.com

The Relationship Between Cancer and The Cell Life Cycle

The Relationship Between Cancer and The Cell Life Cycle. During the cell cycle, a cell goes through certain checkpoints. These are points where the cell has to determine whether or not it is ready to proceed forward into mitosis. If something isn’t right with the cell at any checkpoint, it will be stopped until the issue is resolved.
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Scientists construct first single-cell atlas of human, porcine eyes maps genes involved in eye disorders

The cell-by-cell atlas will help in the study of eye disorders and development of cell therapy to replace damaged eye tissue. A group of scientists from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have constructed the world’s first single-cell atlas of the human and porcine eyes.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

FIND Invests $21M to Launch POC MDx Platforms for Infectious Disease

NEW YORK – FIND announced on Monday that it is investing $21 million in four companies to develop and launch point-of-care molecular diagnostic platforms for infectious diseases. The four companies are US-based Biomeme, Sweden-based Qlife, and South Korea-based Bioneer and SD Biosensor. They were selected from a pool of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Testing Program Led to Fewer Hospitalizations

Mass lateral flow testing for SARS-CoV-2 in Liverpool cut the number of hospitalizations by about a third, according to the Guardian. Liverpool implemented a pilot program of city-wide lateral flow testing in November 2020, which was later expanded in February 2021. There was, the Guardian notes, debate at the time as to whether or not lateral flow testing was sensitive enough to detect SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic individuals. Last November, the Guardian reported that an analysis by Public Health England and the University of Oxford found the tests to be 99.6 percent accurate, but a University of Birmingham researcher disagreed with their assessment and instead said that when used as a screening tool, lateral flow testing could miss a number of cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Biomimetic nanoparticles deliver mRNAs encoding costimulatory receptors and enhance T cell mediated cancer immunotherapy

Antibodies targeting costimulatory receptors of T cells have been developed for the activation of T cell immunity in cancer immunotherapy. However, costimulatory molecule expression is often lacking in tumor-infiltrating immune cells, which can impede antibody-mediated immunotherapy. Here, we hypothesize that delivery of costimulatory receptor mRNA to tumor-infiltrating T cells will enhance the antitumor effects of antibodies. We first design a library of biomimetic nanoparticles and find that phospholipid nanoparticles (PL1) effectively deliver costimulatory receptor mRNA (CD137 or OX40) to T cells. Then, we demonstrate that the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody exhibits significantly improved antitumor activity compared to anti-OX40 antibody alone in multiple tumor models. This treatment regimen results in a 60% complete response rate in the A20 tumor model, with these mice being resistant to rechallenge by A20 tumor cells. Additionally, the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody significantly boosts the antitumor immune response to anti-PD-1 + anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in the B16F10 tumor model. This study supports the concept of delivering mRNA encoding costimulatory receptors in combination with the corresponding agonistic antibody as a strategy to enhance cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Calcium Regulation Genes Tied to Sudden Unexplained Death in Children

NEW YORK — Researchers have traced cases of sudden unexplained death in children to de novo genetic mutations affecting calcium ion regulation. About 400 children over the age of 1 die suddenly each year in the US. In older individuals, sudden death can be explained in a quarter of cases by pathogenic cardiac gene variants, while sudden unexplained death in children, or SUDC, which largely affects children between 1 and 4 years old, has been less studied but is thought to be influenced by genes involved in both cardiac- and epilepsy-related pathways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GenomeWeb

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for UCSD Molecular COVID-19 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for a PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 test developed by the University of California, San Diego. The UCSD EXCITE COVID-19 Test is designed to qualitatively detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in anterior nasal swab specimens collected either by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy