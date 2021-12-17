Science Papers on Pan-Cancer T Cell Atlas, Short-Read Mapping Tool for Pangenomes

The Cancer Surfaceome Atlas, a catalog of cell-surface proteins (SPs) across multiple cancers, is presented in Nature Cancer this week. SPs have been proposed as a rich source for the identification of targets for immune and targeted therapy, and genes encoding SPs (GESPs) currently serve as direct targets for more than 60 percent of approved anticancer immune and targeted therapy drugs. Yet challenges to the systematic characterization of the surfaceome across healthy and tumor tissues has limited their use in anticancer drug discovery. To address this, a team from the University of Pennsylvania comprehensively identified and annotated GESPs pan-cancer, characterizing GESP expression patterns, recurrent genomic alterations, essentiality, receptor–ligand interactions, and therapeutic potential. The results are available online within the Penn's Functional Cancer Genome Portal. GenomeWeb has more on this, here.
