Report Describes Structural Racism

GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

A new report has highlighted racism and inequality at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, according to Nature News. The report — which was commissioned by the school and is based on data and documents from LSHTM, an institute-wide...

www.genomeweb.com

Bill Abbate

The Use of Structure

Can you imagine a life without structure and the chaos that would result? Think about it. Structure exists all around us and throughout the universe. There is an order to things from the time we are born to when we leave this earth.
psychologytoday.com

Xenophobia May Be Natural. Racism Is Not.

Xenophobia is the natural human tendency to be fearful of people classified as the other. The bases on which this classification rests, such as “race,” are culturally constructed and changes across time and space. Human beings can be divided into any category imaginable, inevitably resulting in xenophobia. In...
SOCIETY
stpetecatalyst.com

City council hears structural racism study, approves recommendations

St. Petersburg City Council recently heard a presentation detailing the city’s history of structural racism, and subsequently approved recommendations on how to identify and address the problem moving forward. Dr. Ruthmae Sears, associate professor of mathematics at the University of South Florida and director of the Coalition of Science...
POLITICS
oberlinreview.org

No Easy Solutions For Subtle Racism

I’m standing in line outside the Cat in the Cream in the November cold. Sammy Rae & The Friends are about to perform. The band’s music is a beautiful jazz-pop-rock fusion with tinges of funk and soul thrown in. I can’t help but notice that all the genres at play find their origins in Black culture. Behind me are two white people, talking about their anticipation to watch this band live. Their conversation takes a turn.
OBERLIN, OH
GenomeWeb

No Improvement Reported

A gene-based test to gauge when the best time to transfer embryos during in vitro fertilization might be may not be as effective as hoped, the New York Times reports. It says that the test, an endometrial receptivity analysis from Igenomix, analyzes about 200 genes based on uterine lining biopsies to determine that timing. The new analysis, funded by the company and conducted by researchers from Shady Grove Fertility, has not yet been peer reviewed and is only available as an abstract at Fertility and Sterility. Still, it compared live birthrates among first-time prospective parents, half of whom who underwent blastocyst transfer based on endometrial receptivity analysis and half based on standardized timing. The researchers report that 54.5 percent of those who underwent endometrial receptivity analysis and 63.3 percent of controls had an ongoing pregnancy.
SCIENCE
