Economy

NVAX Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Novavax, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVAX).

Class Period: March 2, 2021 - October 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Novavax lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/novavax-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvax-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-novavax-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301447116.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

