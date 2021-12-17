ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2021-2025: Market Is Driven By Rise In Government Initiatives That Support Installations And Growing Production Of EVs

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is poised to grow by $37.10 Billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 36.64%

This study identifies the increase in investments by vendors to install EV charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by rise in government initiatives that support the installation of EV charging stations and the growing production of EVs.

The report the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle charging infrastructure market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BP Plc, E.ON SE, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, and Webasto SE.

Also, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition
  • Market Segmentation by Type
  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • DC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • BP Plc
  • E.ON SE
  • EVgo Services LLC
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • The Mobility House GmbH
  • Webasto SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5913y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market-2021-2025-market-is-driven-by-rise-in-government-initiatives-that-support-installations-and-growing-production-of-evs-301447349.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

