Quarem Announces Version History Functionality For Its CRE Platform

By PR Newswire
 Dec. 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarem announced today the addition of a Lease Version History feature to the company's cloud-based commercial real estate (CRE) platform. Version History allows CRE professionals to easily create new versions of leases, track changes and see the full history of the lease timeline in just a few clicks. The result is true lease lifecycle management.

"Many lease management platforms require the user to either create a new lease or edit over the lease abstract data when a lease is renewed or amended," said John Rice, President of Quarem. "This is a terribly flawed convention because important prior lease terms are lost, which can be invaluable both for planning as well as risk management purposes."

With Version History, users can keep track of lease details every step of the way, from origination to renewal. This results in the clearest, most dependable lease data possible. Version History also includes several other features and benefits, such as:

  • Keeping track of all lease changes, from expansions to amendments
  • Organizing and easily accessing all old/prior versions of the lease
  • Staying apprised of lease obligations and making informed decisions for future changes

"True lease versioning enables companies to control and plan for lease obligations that change and evolve as a lease is amended and renewed over time," Rice added. "Leases change often, but Version History lets users keep track of their details every step of the way."

Version History is available immediately for Quarem users. For more information on the Quarem platform and to request a demo of the tool, visit https://quarem.com/ .

About Quarem: Quarem is a cloud-based CRE platform built to encapsulate and strategically organize all of the data, documents and activities associated with CRE lease and property portfolios. The Quarem platform serves users on a global scale and spans across many different industries. Quarem's team of experienced CRE professionals are dedicated to improving real estate processes and inefficiencies through sophisticated commercial real estate technology.

Guy Gray, Chief Operating Officer Quarem 1-888-950-7272 ggray@quarem.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarem-announces-version-history-functionality-for-its-cre-platform-301447586.html

SOURCE Quarem

