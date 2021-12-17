ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CEI Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Camber Energy, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report.

Class Period: February 18, 2021 - October 4, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 28, 2021

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Camber lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/camber-energy-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post-Merger; (ii) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company's delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (iii) an institutional investor was diluting Camber's shares at a significant rate following the Company's July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cei-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-camber-energy-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301447387.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning Desktop Metal's widely touted $300 million acquisition of EnvisionTEC, which closed on Feb. 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood" or the "Company") (HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); Robinhood investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Desktop Metal, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal") ( NYSE: DM). The action charges Desktop Metal with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Desktop Metal's materially misleading statements to the public, Desktop Metal investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Berkeley Lights, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important February 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BLI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 7, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Berkeley Lights securities...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Hexion Holdings Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC: HXOH) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of American Securities LLC. Stockholders will receive $30.00 for each share of Hexion Holdings stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc ("Ortho" or the "Company") (OCDX) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Quidel Corporation ("Quidel") (QDEL) - Get Quidel Corporation Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.68 based upon Quidel's December 22, 2021 closing price of $166.24. Upon completion of the transaction, Ortho shareholders are expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.0 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Cei#Linkedin#The Company#Camber Energy Inc#Company#Camber#Twitter
TheStreet

FFIE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Zhou v. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-9914) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (FFIE) f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC") securities between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Atico Mining Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) reports that its Colombian subsidiary, Minera El Roble S.A. (the "Subsidiary") has received an update to the claim amount from the Colombian National Mining Agency("Agency") related to payment of royalties on past copper production.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DocuSign, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DocuSign securities between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 21, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

ION Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From The New York Stock Exchange

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) - Get ION Geophysical Corporation Report today announced that written notice was received from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. ION is considered below criteria established by the NYSE for continued listing because its average market capitalization has been less than $50 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, and at the same time its last reported stockholders' equity was below $50 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $75 Million Initial Public Offering

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BiondVax Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

JERUSALEM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in an underwritten public offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

PBF Energy Announces Appointment Of Paul Donahue As Director

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - Get PBF Energy, Inc. Class A Report announced that Paul Donahue has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2022. Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ares Management Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt Platform

Ares Management Corporation ("Ares") (ARES) - Get Ares Management Corporation Report, a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform ("Infrastructure Debt"), one of the largest infrastructure debt investment platforms globally with approximately US$8 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021. The transaction consideration is A$428 million (US$308 million) and will be funded using cash on hand and Ares' US$1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

VEON Concludes RUB 90 Billion (c.USD 1.2 Billion) Bank Financing

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that VEON Finance Ireland Designated Activity Company., a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON) has successfully concluded bank financing of RUB 90 billion (approximately USD 1,215 million [1]) guaranteed by VEON Holdings B.V..
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy