Labor Issues

TEAMSTERS END REPUBLIC SERVICES STRIKE IN ORANGE COUNTY, NEW STRIKE BEGINS FOR MORE THAN 250 REPUBLIC WORKERS IN SAN DIEGO

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 450 sanitation workers at Republic Services' waste hauling yards in Anaheim and Huntington Beach, Calif. - members of Teamsters Local 396 - ratified new collective bargaining agreements today after striking for seven days to protest Republic's violations of federal labor laws that protect workers' rights. The company's illegal behavior included making unilateral changes without bargaining and threatening to retaliate against employees who participated in union activity.

The two contracts will cover workers through 2025 and include significant wage increases, among other improvements. Just hours after the new contracts in Orange Country were ratified, however, more than 250 workers at Republic Services in San Diego - members of Local 542 - went on strike to demand the company meet at the bargaining table and negotiate a fair contract.

The dispute in San Diego is one of several other contracts that the Teamsters are currently negotiating across the country.

During the strike in Orange County, five striking members of Local 396 extended the picket line by traveling to Republic's hauling yard in New Orleans and putting up a picket there. Other striking workers extended the picket line to Republic's recycling facility in Anaheim. Republic Services workers at both locations - members of Teamsters Local 270 and 952, respectively - refused to cross Local 396's picket line.

Members of Teamsters Local 270 in New Orleans had recently been on strike themselves. They went on strike for three days in November 2021 in protest of Republic's violations of federal labor laws.

Republic Services is the second-largest trash collection, disposal and landfill corporation in America, with facilities in over 40 states. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 Republic workers nationwide. Teamster members who work for Republic Services are currently in negotiations for new contracts with the company in eight locations: San Diego, San Francisco, Stockton, San Jose and Richmond, Calif.; Seattle; Pittsburgh; and New Orleans.

"We see a pattern over and over again of Republic Services exploiting and abusing its workers, breaking the law, and giving our members no choice but to go on strike. There's no excuse for this behavior," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste & Recycling Division. "This company makes billions in profit for its executives and shareholders, off the hard work of its frontline employees. We ask that the company respect workers' rights, make sure they are safe during the pandemic and are operating safe equipment, and pay them a fair return on their work. The strike in Los Angeles may be over, but Teamster members across America are fed up and will continue to take action until the company stops breaking the law and is willing to bargain fair contracts for these essential workers."

"It took a seven-day strike with two extensions to get the company to promise to stop breaking the law and bargain fair contracts in Orange County," Stiles added. "If Republic keeps violating the law and abusing its workers, I expect we'll see more labor actions in other locations, as we saw this morning in San Diego."

In 2020, Republic Services earned over $10 billion with $1.2 billion in net profit and its CEO's total compensation totaled over $12 million. Republic has spent more than $736 million buying back its stock in recent years. Republic's largest shareholder is Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Gates' investment advisor sits on Republic's board of directors.

"Teamsters at Republic Services showed their power this week, and I want to commend Local 396 members for leading the fight and winning a contract that reflects their value and will bring them respect," said James P. Hoffa, General President of the Teamsters Union. "The contract victories in Orange County are a testament of our members' grit and determination. But the fight continues. We will continue fighting across the country for Teamsters at Republic. When it comes to this company, workers must remain vigilant. Let this strike be a reminder that waste workers know their worth and have the power. The public is on their side, too. The pandemic has shed new light on sanitation work—the fifth-deadliest job in America—and our members put their lives on the line every day to protect the public's health."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: Galen Munroe, (202) 439-7427 gmunroe@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-end-republic-services-strike-in-orange-county-new-strike-begins-for-more-than-250-republic-workers-in-san-diego-301447583.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

CBS 8

Sanitation workers on strike throughout San Diego area

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Sanitation workers in Clairemont Mesa and Chula Vista have stopped negotiating with their company and are now officially on strike. Union members hit the picket line late Friday and said they’ll continue picketing around the clock. Their job is to pick up the trash,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Orange County Trash Strike Ends, Garbage Pickups to Resume

A weeklong strike by waste collection workers has come to an end after a deal was made with the company, Republic Services and Teamsters Local 396, the union representing the employees Thursday. Services are expected to resume Friday, said union spokesman Adan Alvarez on Thursday evening. Ron Herrera, the principal...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Sanitation Workers’ Strike In Anaheim, Huntington Beach Could Delay Trash Pickup Across Orange County

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Trash pickup in Fullerton and Huntington Beach will be temporarily delayed due to sanitation workers employed by Republic Services going on strike, city officials said Thursday. (credit: CBS) Republic Services notified the City of Fullerton that trash and recycling services would be delayed due to an “unanticipated work stoppage” by more than 400 sanitation workers at Republic Services facilities in Anaheim and Huntington Beach. The sanitation workers are members of Teamsters Local 396, and their contracts with Republic Services expired on Sept. 30. The union’s members voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 23. “Critical commercial accounts” would be prioritized for...
ANAHEIM, CA
State
Washington State
CNN

Kellogg strike will end after workers agree to new contract

New York (CNN Business) — The 11-week long strike at Kellogg will end next week after workers at four cereal plants ratified a tentative labor deal with the company. About 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union have been on strike since October 5. They rejected a previous tentative agreement two weeks ago, continuing the strike. But this time they ratified by deal by an undisclosed margin. They will return to work the week of December 27.
LABOR ISSUES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Activision workers launch strike fund, begin signing union authorization cards

Activision Blizzard employees just took some big steps towards unionization. The publishing giant has been in turmoil over the last few months, as non-stop allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination have surfaced since July. Activision’s handling of the situation has prompted employees to demand changes, including CEO Bobby Kotkick’s resignation. Meanwhile, employees at subsidiary Raven Software walked out of work on Monday and have been protesting ever since. In support of this effort, Activision employees have launched a strike fund. Additionally, they’re working with Communications Workers of America to sign union authorization cards.
LABOR ISSUES
#Teamsters Union#San Diego#New Orleans#Teamsters#Republic Services#Orange Country#Teamsters Local
sunnews.org

Update: Republic Services trash strike apparently ends before Seal Beach feels impact

The Republic Services trash strike is apparently over. On Thursday morning, Dec. 16, the Seal Beach Police Department Facebook page said in part: “Republic has reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Union and as a result the strike is over. Thursday trash collection customers will have their trash picked up this Friday and Friday customers will have their trash picked up on Saturday. Your regular trash schedule is expected to resume on Monday, December 20.”
SEAL BEACH, CA
Union Leader

Kellogg strike ends as workers approve new labor agreement

Workers at Kellogg Co.'s U.S. breakfast cereal plants voted in favor of a new contract that offers better terms for transitional employees and across-the-board wage increases, ending a weeks-long strike, the company said on Tuesday. The five-year contract ends the stalemate between the Froot Loops maker and its factory workers...
LABOR ISSUES
TheStreet

Southern California's Ontario International Airport Authority Authorizes Major Ground Lease And Development Agreement For Surplus Property

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Commission voted unanimously today to authorize a Development and Entitlement Agreement that will lead to a ground lease for approximately 198 acres of surplus property at the Southern California airport. The 55-year lease will generate approximately $275 million over the first 10 years, which will support ongoing airport improvements while keeping costs down for airlines.
REAL ESTATE
KTLA

Omicron variant is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

Staff absences for COVID-19 tripled this month in London’s hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city’s firefighters called out sick. In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent earlier this week — twice the number who are ill on an average day. And on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, grocery worker Judy Snarsky says she’s […]
LABOR ISSUES
smobserved.com

Arrest of Vicente Fernandez Memorial Shooter; 11 Antifa Members Charged in anti-Trump Riot; One Woman Accused of Stealing $300k in Merchandise; LA Speed Laws to Change and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

Judge stops LAPD union's request to nix COVID vaccine mandate. The union representing LAPD officers lost a round Monday in its lawsuit alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees - with a judge denying its members' request for a preliminary injunction against the directive. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the city failed to negotiate in good faith by withholding information about the city's testing contractor, Bluestone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Households Receiving Assistance Have Until Dec. 30 To Get A $50 Discount On Internet Service

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Struggling residents in Los Angeles County can get a discount of up to $50 a month off their internet bills – but only if they apply by Dec. 30. Recently graduated High School senior Johanna Lopez, 18, sits with laptop in her bedroom in Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2021. – The twin health and economic crises caused by the pandemic in the United States have forced some teenagers to take on odd jobs, mostly in the fast food industry, while trying to keep up with the demands of virtual schooling.Educators say many students have fallen...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Healthcare Workers In California Will Be Required To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid growing daily case rates of COVID-19 and increased hospitalizations, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Tuesday that the state will require healthcare workers to get a booster shot. The announcement came on his social media channels with the post on Twitter saying, “California will require healthcare works to get a COVID-19 booster. Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge.” Full details of the mandate are expected to be released during a formal announcement Wednesday at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

