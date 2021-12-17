ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U of M settles harassment claim, will pay student $75K

By Brian Bakst
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota will pay a Humphrey School graduate student $75,000 and allow her to complete her degree free of tuition to settle a sexual harassment claim as part of an agreement released Friday. Additional training to avoid harassing behavior is also part of the settlement. The agreement...

