Sparklight® Donates Nine Tons Of Food To Support Local Food Banks

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associates across Sparklight® and the other Cable One® family of brands ( Fidelity, Clearwave, Hargray and ValuNet) pitched in this holiday season to help feed families in need by donating more than nine tons of food to local food banks throughout the company's 24-state footprint.

John Drake, Food Drive Coordinator for St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on St. Mary's Food Bank and food banks around the country, as the need for assistance remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

"We are very fortunate to have the support of incredible companies like Cable One," Drake said. "The donations we've received from their generous employees have a direct impact on the 300,000 meals St. Mary's distribute every day. We cannot thank Cable One enough for the work and commitment that went into making their annual food drive so impactful!"

Cable One President and CEO Julie Laulis said that while it's an annual tradition for the company to hold a holiday food drive, the initiative has taken on greater urgency over the past two years with local food banks experiencing substantial strain due to the increased number of community members in need.

"We are committed to doing our part to help alleviate hunger in the cities and towns we serve," Laulis said. "Our local communities need our support now more than ever and we hope our donations help ease the strain on families who are working hard just to make ends meet."

About SparklightSparklight® is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sparklight-donates-nine-tons-of-food-to-support-local-food-banks-301447582.html

SOURCE Sparklight

pctonline.com

Hoffman’s Donates 5,000 Pounds of Food to Pennsylvania Food Bank

MANTUA, N.J. – Hoffman’s Exterminating President Bill Hoffman values helping others and often encourages employees to participate in charitable work. Because of his giving philosophy, it is no surprise that all five branches of the company recently teamed up to donate around 5,000 pounds of food to radio station 93.3 WMMR’s Preston & Steve’s 24th Annual Camp Out for Hunger.
CHARITIES
New York City, NY
