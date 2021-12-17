ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Snap Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. ("Snap" or the "Company") (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report.

Class Period: July 22, 2020 - October 21, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 10, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Snap lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/snap-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apple's privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snap-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-snap-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301447408.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

