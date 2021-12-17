ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Global Top 5 Off-highway Equipment OEMs Profiles 2021: AGCO, Caterpillar, Komatsu, CNH Industrial, John Deere - Digitization, Automation Of Operations, And Growing Green Initiatives Drive OEMs

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Profiles of the Top 5 Global Off-highway Equipment OEMs and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides detailed analyses on company profiles, product capabilities, technological solutions, competitive advantage in global regions, revenue shares, regional market shares, advanced technology in practice and testing phases, and the spending on research and development (R&D) as a share of the total revenues.

Through this report, the publisher offers stakeholders an understanding of top companies' operations in various regions and clarity in making initiatives toward growth in the respective regions and product segments.

The off-highway equipment industry is becoming highly technology-oriented amid labor shortages, conditions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing demand for productivity in agriculture, construction, and mining.

These challenges drive market players to enhance their product portfolios with digitization, connectivity and telematics solutions, electrification and alternate powertrains, alternate fuels, autonomous operations, IoT, and sensor technology, offering customers smarter and greener solutions with room for automation and enabling market participants to sustain their businesses.The publisher highlights markets recovering faster from the pandemic impact in this report, along with reasons for the same. India, China, the United States, and Europe are the regional focus in this global research.

This report profiles top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the off-highway equipment industry specializing in the construction and mining, and agriculture sectors.

For this research, we selected John Deere and AGCO from the agriculture segment, Caterpillar and Komatsu from the construction and mining segment, and CNH Industrial, with a portfolio in agriculture and construction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Top 5 OEMs in the Off-highway Equipment Industry - Overview
  • Market Overview
  • Key Findings
  • Alternative Powertrain and Autonomous Milestones
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Strength Analysis by Region
  • Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Research and Development (R&D) Spending Analysis
  • Profiles of the Top 5 OEMs - Products and Capabilities

3. John Deere

  • John Deere
  • John Deere Group of Companies
  • John Deere Group - Facts
  • Global Footprint
  • Strategy and Vision
  • Total Revenue, R&D Spending Share, and Farm Unit Sales

4. CNH Industrial

  • CNH Industrial
  • CNH Industrial Group of Companies
  • CNH Industrial - Facts
  • Global Footprint
  • Strategy and Vision
  • Revenue and R&D Spending Share

5. Caterpillar

  • Caterpillar
  • Caterpillar Group of Companies
  • Caterpillar - Facts
  • Global Footprint
  • Strategy and Vision
  • Revenue and R&D Spending Share

6. Komatsu

  • Komatsu
  • Komatsu Group of Companies
  • Komatsu - Facts
  • Global Footprint
  • Strategy and Vision
  • Revenue and R&D Spending Share

7. AGCO

  • AGCO
  • AGCO Group of Companies
  • AGCO - Facts
  • Global Footprint
  • Strategy and Vision
  • Revenue and R&D Spending Share

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Maximizing Market Share in International Regions
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Customize Products to Suit Regional Requirements and Functionality
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Capitalize on Opportunities through Collaborations

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8avy7x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-top-5-off-highway-equipment-oems-profiles-2021-agco-caterpillar-komatsu-cnh-industrial-john-deere---digitization-automation-of-operations-and-growing-green-initiatives-drive-oems-301447377.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Construction Equipment Market (2021 - 2026): Caterpillar, Kobelco Construction Machinery, CNH Industrial And Deere & Company Dominate

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The construction equipment market was valued at USD 161 billion in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 228 billion by 2026,...
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

Caribbean And Central American Automotive OEM, Dealership And Aftermarket Strategies 2021: Price Competitiveness And Focus On Aftermarket To Drive Future Growth Potential For Dealers

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Select Caribbean and Central American Automotive OEM, Dealership, Aftermarket Strategy, Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the performance of light vehicle automotive segment and dealership activities based on the prevailing conditions in select Central American and...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Infoblox Extends Market Lead With Workplace Modernization Updates To NIOS, The Industry's Leading Solution For Core Network Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, announces Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) 8.6.1 . This release gives customers more features for customizing the hybrid workplace with cloud integrations for Ansible, Azure Stack support, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware vRealize Orchestrator. New features also strengthen visibility, user experience, and control, and enhance enterprise data and infrastructure security for hybrid networks of all sizes.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Global Digital Lending Platform Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Adoption Of ML, Blockchain, And AI-based Digital Lending Platforms And Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital lending platform market size is expected to reach USD 26.08 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2028. Digitization is emerging as the...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
TheStreet

Global $24.26 Bn Rheumatoid Arthritis Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers And Acquisitions And New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Corticosteroids, Others), Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market was...
MARKETS
TheStreet

United States Air Quality Analyzers (Portable, Fixed) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028 By Product, Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological), & Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Fixed), By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. air quality analyzers market size...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Frost & Sullivan Awards Schneider Electric For Its Effective And Sustainable Critical Power And Cooling As-a-Service Offer That Enables Enterprises To Focus On Core Business Activities

Schneider Electric leverages a disruptive business model and cutting-edge technologies that enable global businesses to increase energy and capital efficiency while accessing the most effective and sustainable outcome in a pay-per-use manner. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the critical power and cooling...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bernstein Upgrades Caterpillar, PACCAR To Outperform; Downgrades AGCO

Bernstein updated ratings for three Machinery stocks, believing that the concerns about the end of the machinery cycle in 2022 are "overdone" and sees an uneven sector setup into 2022. Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $240 price target, implying an...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnh Industrial#Komatsu#Caterpillar#Automation Of Operations#Growth Opportunities#Researchandmarkets Com
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% over the Forecast Period: Absolute Markets Insights

An off-highway vehicle (OHV) is explained as any vehicle designed to be driven off-road. Some cars are built for extreme off-road conditions like mud and snow, while others are built for everyday off-road driving. Although telematics systems are often used to track off-road vehicles, several companies have started to connect off-road vehicle telematics systems with on-car goods to provide a smooth and a complete integrated solution. Additionally, government policies to increase road safety and security of off-highway vehicles has led to an increased demand of telematics globally, thereby fueling the growth of off-highway (OHV) telematics market.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ophthalmic Hooks Market Company Profile, Regional Analysis, Industry Growth | Medline Industries, Ambler Surgical, ASICO

Market research on most trending report Global “Ophthalmic Hooks” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ophthalmic Hooks market state of affairs. The Ophthalmic Hooks marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ophthalmic Hooks report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ophthalmic Hooks Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
TheStreet

System Integration Services Market For Industrial Automation Market In India 2021-2025 - Featuring John Wood Group, ACS INDIA, And Analogic Automation Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market in India 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The system integration services market for industrial automation in India is poised to grow by $ 420.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

CNH Industrial Announces Publication Of Combined Financial Figures For Both Off-Highway And On-Highwaybusinesses

ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") relating to the intention of Iveco Group N.V. ("Iveco Group") to proceed with the Admission (as defined below). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an "EEA Member"), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, Iveco Group, CNH Industrial N.V. ("CNH Industrial"), any of their advisors or any representative of Iveco Group or CNH Industrial or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States. The approval of the Prospectus by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and of Iveco Group. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
aithority.com

Largest Driver And Occupant Monitoring System Awarded With OEM #8

Seeing Machines Limited the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been appointed by an existing customer and global Automotive Tier-1 supplier to deliver its FOVIO Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (OMS). This contract win is with a leading German Automaker and brings the total OEMs with which Seeing Machines has won business to eight.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Drives Digital Transformation for Trucking Industry

It isn’t hard to pinpoint the biggest disruptor over the past 18 months. While all industries have endured the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some industries bore the brunt of the downturn more than others. The logistics and transportation industry continues to feel the effects of supply chain issues, and businesses and consumers have taken note.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Outlook On The Pharmacy Automation Equipment Global Market To 2028 - Surging Demand For Specialty Drugs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for pharmacy automation equipment market to witness a high growth rate at 7.83% over the forecasted period from 2022 to 2028.Considering major factors, the role of pharmacy automation in rationalizing operations and rising preference for decentralized pharmacy services are influencing the adoption of pharmacy automation systems. Medication errors create multiple issues in pharmacies and hospitals. In this regard, automated medication dispensing systems help minimize these errors, ensuring the patient's safety.However, the lack of financial support, averseness in adopting pharmacy automation systems, and complexities in operations these systems impede the market's growth.The global pharmacy automation equipment market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.The Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the fastest growth rate over the considered phase. This growth can be on account of rising product development activities undertaken by prominent players. Other than this, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, in addition to the surging geriatric population, supports the demand for automation systems. Furthermore, artificial intelligence and machine learning support the adoption of automated systems across hospitals and pharmacies, thereby supplementing the growth of the pharmacy automation equipment market. Competitive Outlook.
INDUSTRY
Electronic Engineering Times

Global Semiconductor Equipment Sales On Track to Top $100B in 2021

Global sales of total semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are forecast to reach a new high of $103 billion in 2021. Global sales of total semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers are forecast to reach a new high of $103 billion in 2021, surging by 44.7% from the previous industry record of $71 billion in 2020, according to SEMI’s Year-End Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast – OEM Perspective released at SEMICON Japan 2021. The growth is expected to continue with the global total semiconductor manufacturing equipment market expanding to $114 billion by 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Korea Waste Management Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025: Accelerating Generation Of E-Waste And Expanding Urbanization Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Korea Waste Management Market (Recycling, Landfill & Incineration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Korean waste management market is expected to record a value of US$25.74 billion in 2025, growing at a...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy