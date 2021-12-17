ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEPS Investors Have Opportunity To Lead D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a/ Hepsiburada Securities Fraud Lawsuit

By PR Newswire
BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEPS).

Class Period: July 2021 IPO Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2021

Investors suffering losses on their Hepsiburada investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint in the action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

ContactsLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Howard G. Smith, Esquire215-638-4847888-638-4847 howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heps-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-d-market-electronic-services--trading-dba-hepsiburada-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301447411.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

