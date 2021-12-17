Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers without Russ Westbrook: LeBron has been great, but what do I get from AD? I UNDISPUTED

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams were able to put up 17 unanswered points on the Seattle Seahawks last night to come away with a 20-10 win. The Rams are now 10-4 on the season and within striking distance of snagging one of the top seeds in the NFC. All of this came despite Odell Beckham Jr., only getting one catch on three targets for seven yards. Shannon Sharpe explains why he is not concerned about OBJ changing behaviors despite being on a limited role in Los Angeles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO