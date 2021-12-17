INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ("Organogenesis" or the "Company") (ORGO) - Get Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. Class A Report securities between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Organogenesis investors have until February 8, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On October 12, 2021, an anonymous report was published on Value Investors Club, a website for investors to share ideas. The report alleged that Organogenesis has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. It also claimed that the Company had priced its new wound covering product, Affinity, "exorbitantly high" - and since Medicare reimburses for the product, the high prices make it lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates. The report claimed that Organogenesis was using a similar pricing tactic for its new PuraPly XT product.

On this news, Organogenesis' stock fell $1.70, or 14%, to close at $10.35 per share on October 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (ii) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

