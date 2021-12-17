ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InventHelp Inventor Develops Windshield Power Lift System (BMA-5703)

By PR Newswire
 Dec. 17, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got tired of having to clear and knock ice off my windshield wipers when it snows," said the inventor from Norwood, Mass. "I thought of this idea because it is desperately needed."

He invented UP which provides convenience to concerned motorists when dealing with winter weather conditions. This invention helps keep ice and snow from accumulating, while also allowing drivers to maintain full forward visibility for optimum travel speed. Additionally, this invention keeps the wipers from freezing to the windshield and helps avoid damaging the rubber blades.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-windshield-power-lift-system-bma-5703-301442754.html

SOURCE InventHelp

