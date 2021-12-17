Tencent Buys Back 4 Blood Developer Turtle Rock Studios

Fighting games have been on a hot streak as of late. With multiple new releases from plenty of fighting game developers, fans have had a lot of choice in recent memory. Yet many have always been picky about the type of connection some fighting games use. While some still have delay-based netcode that can be extremely frustrating to play with, solutions are available. Despite being easy and ready to use, delay-based netcode makes any amount of latency a chore to play with. Yet, rollback netcode makes laggy connections translate into smoother gameplay. As most fighting games have been transitioning, it seems the latest from Arc System Works will also be including rollback. Based on the Korean MMO, Dungeon & Fighter, the team is developing a full-fledged fighting game. Announced this morning on Twitter, the official DNF Duel page stated both the release and open beta will use rollback netcode.
