Tencent Buys Back 4 Blood Developer Turtle Rock Studios

Valve is constantly working to make the steam experience much better and easier to use. With more and more updates bringing the platform to the modern age of online shopping, Steam is also rethinking the store layout. For a long time, the Steam store has been a hub of all pc games, for better or worse. While at times it may seem like Steam is only recommending the same few titles, Valve is working to rethink that. With their Steam Labs projects focused on making the experience better for consumers, a new way to shop on Steam is here. Announced today is the latest Steam labs Experiment #13 hoping to revolutionize the Steam store. Titled Store hubs, this new layout makes searching and finding new games to play much easier. Steam users can try this feature out now by going to the official blog post.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO