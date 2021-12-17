ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tencent Buys Back 4 Blood Developer Turtle Rock Studios

By Matthew Cook
thenerdstash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTencent, the Chinese video game juggernaut, has bought Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios for an undisclosed sum. The purchase comes just two months after the studio’s latest game was released. Tencent has gained a reputation within the industry of purchasing established western game studios. Arguably Tencent’s...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Xbox Live Gold Announces Free Games for January 2022

Microsoft has been working hard to maintain its share of the console market. One way they’ve made an impact is through Game Pass, the service that puts games to download on a subscription service. Before the advent of Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft relied on freebies through Xbox Live Gold. Starting at $10 bucks a month, the service gives Xbox owners access to online play but also a few free games. At the start of every month, Xbox announces the new titles that will be available with a gold subscription. Now, Xbox has finally unveiled the Xbox Live games with gold for January of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Third AWS outage in two weeks takes down multiple games and services

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent#Epic Games#Rock Band#Turtle Rock Studios#Chinese#Riot Games#The League Of Legends#The Epic Games Store#Psyonix#Rocket League#Harmonix
investing.com

Studio that Created FarmVille is Going to Develop a Blockchain Game

More and more traditional gaming studios try their hands in the blockchain gaming industry. The technology seems appealing for smaller gaming studios due to its financial benefits. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), the studio behind well-known FarmVille, teamed up with Forte, a blockchain-based start-up in order to start developing a new blockchain game....
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Supposedly Revealed

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 may have been leaked before their official announcement. According to a report from Dealabs, The PlayStation Plus games for January will be Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 via PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, while Persona 5 Strikers will be available via PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
moneyandmarkets.com

Gamers Of The World Unite! Consider Buying Stock Of Headset Maker Turtle Beach

The Turtle Beach Corporation, a leader in game accessory manufacturing, is poised to lead the gaming industry in profits in 2022. As 2022 approaches, we’re once again at the time of year where the stock market takes a beating as investors dump the stocks they don’t want to carry into next year. As always, everyone on CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business have begun losing their everlasting minds as the major stock indexes plummet.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Embracer Group Purchases Dark Horse Comics in New Acquisitions

Embracer Group has been going on a spending spree as of late. With both purchases this year for Gearbox, Koch Media, and Saber Interactive; the company has been growing exponentially. Building the groundwork for developing new experiences in the gaming industry. The Swedish holding group has been acquiring smaller development teams like Trasier Studios and Aspyr since 2020. Yet recent purchases hint towards a much bigger goal. While the holding group has had a huge year already, the sights are set for something larger. Despite announcing Dark Horse Games just this last June, the company is moving forward. Embracer Group has announced a slew of acquisitions including Dark Horse Comics with hopes to expand all areas of media.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
thenerdstash.com

GTA Trilogy PC Owners Can Claim a Rockstar Game for Free

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released on PC to a slew of mixed reviews due to technical issues and odd artistic choices. To make up for the poor quality of the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar is offering players a game for free. Players who already...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: How to Evolve Happiny

Happiny is a Pokemon first introduced in Generation IV in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Happiny evolves into Chansey, which then evolves into Blissey. However, unlike the Chansey to Blissey evolution that requires high friendship, you need to locate a specific item to evolve Happiny into Chansey. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to evolve Happiny in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ubisoft Quartz: NFT Sales Are Off To A Slow Start

Ubisoft Quartz, the company’s new NFT service, sales appear to be off to a very slow start. Ubisoft Quartz launched on December 9, much to the chagrin of gamers and even those within the company. Almost two weeks later and Ubisoft Quartz appears to be off to a very...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Tencent Acquires Back 4 Blood Devs, Promises Creative Independence

Tencent has acquired another studio. This time the Chinese giant decided to buy out Turtle Rock Studios, the creators of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. Chinese corporation Tencent Holdings Limited has acquired yet another development studio. After Bloober Team, Yager, Klei Entertainment and Digital Extremes - and partly also Dontnod Entertainment and Bohemia Interactive - the corporation became interested in the devs of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood, i.e. the California-based Turtle Rock Studios. In the years 2008-2010, this developer was a subsidiary of Valve.
BUSINESS
thenerdstash.com

Steam Labs New Experiment Introduces Store Hubs

Valve is constantly working to make the steam experience much better and easier to use. With more and more updates bringing the platform to the modern age of online shopping, Steam is also rethinking the store layout. For a long time, the Steam store has been a hub of all pc games, for better or worse. While at times it may seem like Steam is only recommending the same few titles, Valve is working to rethink that. With their Steam Labs projects focused on making the experience better for consumers, a new way to shop on Steam is here. Announced today is the latest Steam labs Experiment #13 hoping to revolutionize the Steam store. Titled Store hubs, this new layout makes searching and finding new games to play much easier. Steam users can try this feature out now by going to the official blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Dungeon Legends II by Dreaming Wizard Games Launches January 2022

A new dungeon crawler is on the horizon with the upcoming release of Dungeon Legends II. Developer Dreaming Wizard Games is currently working on the finishing touches to ensure the game’s launch window for next month, January 2022. Your Next Adventure Begins in Dungeon Legends II. In Dungeon Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Back 4 Blood is “here to stay” after the devs get acquired by Tencent

Chinese conglomerate Tencent already owns a sizable chunk of the international game industry, and today it’s picked up a little bit more. The megacorporation has announced its acquisition of Slamfire, Inc., the parent company of Turtle Rock Studios. Turtle Rock is the studio behind Back 4 Blood, Evolve, and the original Left 4 Dead.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

DNF Duel Supports Rollback Netcode For Open Beta

Fighting games have been on a hot streak as of late. With multiple new releases from plenty of fighting game developers, fans have had a lot of choice in recent memory. Yet many have always been picky about the type of connection some fighting games use. While some still have delay-based netcode that can be extremely frustrating to play with, solutions are available. Despite being easy and ready to use, delay-based netcode makes any amount of latency a chore to play with. Yet, rollback netcode makes laggy connections translate into smoother gameplay. As most fighting games have been transitioning, it seems the latest from Arc System Works will also be including rollback. Based on the Korean MMO, Dungeon & Fighter, the team is developing a full-fledged fighting game. Announced this morning on Twitter, the official DNF Duel page stated both the release and open beta will use rollback netcode.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Tencent-Backed Voodoo Targets Mobile Blockchain Video Games

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) -backed mobile video game maker and publisher, Voodoo is preparing to offer non-fungible tokens with plans to open a blockchain division next year, Bloomberg reports. Voodoo looks to invest over $200 million to develop the technology. Known for its easy-to-play offerings like “Paper.io” and “Helix...
VIDEO GAMES
Front Office Sports

Tencent-Backed Mobile Game Maker to Invest $200M in NFTs

Voodoo, a mobile video game developer and publisher backed by Tencent, plans to invest more than $200 million to launch a blockchain division that will offer NFTs, according to Bloomberg. Known for mobile titles “Helix Jump” and “Paper.io,” the Paris-based company plans to integrate a system that rewards players with...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Clash Royale Developer Supercell Founds New Studio

Clash Royale and Boom Beach developer Supercell has opened a brand new studio in North America. The studio will work on both existing and new IPs, and could develop games for platforms other than mobile, although it will primarily work on mobile development. What do we know about the new...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy