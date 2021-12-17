ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP RX4640 DVD-ROM Drive - cleaning

By gbudny
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

I can't install HP-UX because my DVD drive has difficulties reading my DVDs. I tried different DVDs, but the installer stopped with an error in different places like I/O error 5. That is a DVD+RW Slim Line...

High Point Enterprise

Proliant ML30 Gen10 Boot error 0xc000000f

After I installed Windows server 2019 using the intelligent provisioning with the express os installation, everything works just fine until the computer reboots to finish the installation, it shows an error "status: 0xc000000f" and I can not finish the installation. Is there a way to solve this or what do...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

DL325 with smart array SR 100i ESXi 7

HPE Dual M.2 SATA SSD Enablement Option DL/ML that contains 2 SSD sata devices. These can be configured in SW RAID as per the Smart Array 100i SR. Installing esxi 7 it doesn't see the raid, it's still not supported ?. Is there a way to configured the DUAL SSD...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Re: Cannot upgrade SSMC to 3.8.2

I installed new SSMC 3.8.0 as appliance. But I cannot upgrade to 3.8.2 or 3.8.2.1 no matter how much I tried. I start upgrade, reboot ssmc and it still is 3.8.1. 2. HPE SSMC 3.8.2 and 3.8.2.1 Release Notes | Description. If the above information is helpful, then please click...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Check out the recently published Compute how-to videos-Dec'21

Want to self-solve common server issues, then check out the recently published Server how-to videos developed by HPE experts. 1. HPE BladeSystem - Administrator Account Setup using Onboard Administrator GUI. This video shows how to setup Administrator Account using Onboard Administrator GUI. 2. HPE Synergy – How to enable Remote...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP OneView SMTP server authentication

Currently I want to set up SMTP server authentication in Oneview, but have a problem. SMTP server requeires sender email address and username with password. In Oneview there is only `Sending email address` and `Password`. How a can to do that?. Thank you.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

RedFish - HPERedFishCMdlets - Error when connecting

I try to use the HPERedFishCMdlets for PowerShell (v7.2) on a Windows 2012 R2 System, but i got the following error when i try to connect to an HPE Proliant DL380 Gen10 Server (ILO 5):. $cred = Import-Clixml -Path "[path to credentials.xml]" Connect-HPERedfish -Address [ip-address] -Credential $cred -DisableCertificateAuthentication. Error: InvalidOperation:...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Top Viewed HPC & MCS How-to Videos-Dec'21

3. HP-UX - How to add a new filesystem to an existing HPE Serviceguard cluster package running on HP-UX 11.31 Operating Environment. This video demonstrates How to add a new volume group and filesystem to an existing HPE Serviceguard cluster package running on HP-UX 11.31 Operating Environment. 4. HPE Apollo...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
High Point Enterprise

HPE OfficeConnect 1820 | VLANs between trunking does not work

I have two same model switches in different floors in same building. These two are connected with one CAT6 and trunking is activated and works, because they have internet. From SWITCHA , VLAN1 to SWITCHB, VLAN1 I have one internet, which works (as default). From SWITCHA, VLAN3 to SWITCHB, VLAN3...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

HP ZBook Studio G8

HP's ZBook Studio G8 outshines the ZBook Firefly and challenges the ZBook Fury as the top all-rounder in the company's workstation lineup. If you’re a serious gamer who’s looking for something reliable and great, you should get Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G15 that costs nearly $1,000 less. It doesn’t have a 4K OLED, but its specs are more balanced for performance and cost efficiency. More games will run more smoothly with its screen’s lower WQHD resolution, and faster, too, with its 165Hz refresh rate. The ZBook Studio G8 is too costly to recommend, but I’m nevertheless excited about the future of this lineup.
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

Dl360 Gen10 - System Recovery "Pre"-Update Fails (not found) ?

Im sitting here with a DL360 Gen 10, and wanted to boot and install the "system recovery Firmware Update" and the latest SPP :. "P35939_001_gen10spp-2021.04.0-SPP2021040.2021_0409.17" Created a 32GB stick using the provided HP usb tool. While reading I learned that a I should update the System Recovery Firmware, before flashing...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

HP Pavilion 14 - 2021

The new HP Pavilion 14 is a compelling package at a surprisingly low price. The HP Pavilion 14 is a great option for those who want a device that looks stylish but also performs well for its price. Including an 11th-gen Core i5 under its pink bonnet, you’re getting one of the more up-to-date chips that allows the Pavilion 14 to undertake day-to-day work with ease. Just note that its battery life isn’t as good as rivals – but if you want style, this laptop has it in spades.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount at Amazon

The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Amazon’s Christmas Nest Thermostat deals, it has a rare discount! This new Nest deal isn’t quite as good as the brief sale we saw during Black Friday. But it’s close — you’ll only pay $9 over Amazon’s all-time low...
ELECTRONICS
High Point Enterprise

Re: SSMC and log4j vulnerability

Can we get PM with solution, please. The latest SSMC update version 3.8.2.1 is available for download - https://myenterpriselicense.hpe.com/cwp-ui/free-software/SSMC_CONSOLE. If you feel this was helpful please click the KUDOS! thumb below!. Note: All of my comments are my own and are not any official representation of HPE. Re: SSMC and...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Switches required for this setup

I am not 100% the entire HP stack and what is require in this scenario however I require some assistance in choosing the correct product to support what is reuqired. We need two switches to connect to a firewall in a Link Aggregation Group (LAG) to support redundancy between the two switches.,
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Best cheap laptops in 2022: The most bang for your buck

If you’re looking to buy one of the best cheap laptops, then you’ve got your work cut out for you. Not only are there hundreds of options out there, but not all laptops are created equal. Because of that, we’ve put together a list of cheap laptops that should help you narrow down your choices. Of course, when you’re looking for a cheap laptop, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, what exactly does cheap mean? For us, cheap usually means any laptop under $600, though there are a couple of places you might need to go above...
COMPUTERS
