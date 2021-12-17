HP RX4640 DVD-ROM Drive - cleaning

HP's ZBook Studio G8 outshines the ZBook Firefly and challenges the ZBook Fury as the top all-rounder in the company's workstation lineup. If you’re a serious gamer who’s looking for something reliable and great, you should get Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G15 that costs nearly $1,000 less. It doesn’t have a 4K OLED, but its specs are more balanced for performance and cost efficiency. More games will run more smoothly with its screen’s lower WQHD resolution, and faster, too, with its 165Hz refresh rate. The ZBook Studio G8 is too costly to recommend, but I’m nevertheless excited about the future of this lineup.
