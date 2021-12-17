ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK says 65 Omicron-variant patients in England’s hospitals

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Health Security Agency said on Friday...

eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
buckinghamshirelive.com

First Omicron death UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms patient with Covid variant has died

At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 - the Prime Minister has said. Speaking during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, Boris Johnson said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Reuters

UK has 10 people in hospital with Omicron, deputy PM Raab says

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - (This story has been officially corrected to show that British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab misspoke when he said 250 people were in hospital with Omicron. He later said that 10 people were in hospital and that he had misheard the question.) British Deputy Prime...
wkzo.com

UK signs contracts to buy further 4.25 million antivirals courses

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has signed contracts to buy a further 4.25 million courses of antivirals for its health service to help combat the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said on Wednesday. Antivirals are treatments used to either treat those who are infected with a virus or sometimes...
wkzo.com

UK offers 1 billion pounds to firms hit hardest by Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain announced on Tuesday 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country’s hospitality sector and other businesses. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would...
wkzo.com

Scotland reports fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations with Omicron

(Reuters) – In Scotland, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus appears less likely to result in COVID-19 hospitalization than Delta, according to an analysis of early data that was posted ahead of peer review on Wednesday. The updated statistics agree with data released earlier on Wednesday from South Africa...
The Independent

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization than the previously dominant delta strain was “encouraging news.” But he said it was “not very clear yet...by how much that risk is reduced.”The U.K. Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday. It follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were between 20%...
wkzo.com

East Med region’s COVID death total to rise above 314,000 by year end -WHO

(Reuters) – The 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region will likely report over 17 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 314,000 deaths by the end of the year, World Health Organisation Regional Director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said in a statement published on Wednesday in Cairo. (Reporting by Maher...
The Independent

Covid-19 in the UK: All today’s key data

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– Covid-19 infection levelsNearly 1.4 million people in private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 16, the highest estimate since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This includes just over 1.2 million people in England ...
101 WIXX

Lower risk of hospital admission from Omicron, UK says

LONDON (Reuters) -There is a lower risk of hospitalisation for people with the Omicron coronavirus variant compared to Delta, but the higher transmissibility of Omicron could still lead to significant numbers needing hospital treatment, the UK government said. Analysis of preliminary data by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed...
wkzo.com

Omicron unlikely to harm supply chain long-term, says U.S. commerce secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant appears unlikely to have a long-term impact on manufacturing supply chain in the coming months but that will depend on how many people get vaccinated, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. “I don’t think Omicron will have long-term … significant...
wkzo.com

Germany adds U.S., Spain, Portugal to COVID-19 high risk list

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is adding the United States, Spain and Portugal to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, it said on Thursday, making it more difficult for unvaccinated travellers to return to Germany from those countries. It also said it was removing Austria from its list of high-risk...
The Independent

NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

The NHS is in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than...
