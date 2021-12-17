ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A Jersey Guy: Meyer will be back

By Mark Blaudschun
TMGSports
TMGSports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wblri_0dPoOdh000

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is 0-3 against his mentor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban. This will be the second time that they have met for the SEC championship.

If you cut to the chase with Presidents of major FBS schools, their bottom line is to be profitable during the week and successful on the weekends.

Which is why the show that Alabama and Georgia put on in the Southeastern Conference championship game a few weeks ago in Atlanta and may put on again in Indianapolis next month is the ultimate goal.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is at the top of the pyramid of success and Georgia coach Kirby Smith wants to be invited to the same party.

They are part of the elite of the college football world coaching world.

Saban is almost a unique force of nature, breathing a different oxygen.

Until he nibbled on what Saban likes to call the rat poison of the NFL, Urban Meyer was following the same path

Meyerr, who was fired 13 games into his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is basically radioactive--right now..

The pundits and the critics are firing at will saying that Meyer's career as a coach is now over. No one will touch him after a season long debacle missteps as the Jaguars head coach, both on and off the field.

"No president will touch him because his actions will reflect on the president as well as the school'' is the phrase used in the feeding frenzy surrounding the announcement this week that another college coach had failed in an attempt to climb to the next level.

Poppycock.

People have short memories and selective amnesia when talking about a coach who was not just a good college coach, but a great college coach.

Meyer was that at Utah, where he first jumped onto the national stage, at Florida where he won a pair of national championships and and at Ohio State, where he won another national championship.

He knows how to recruit, he knows how to build a roster and the times that I have witnessed his games, he knows how to manage and make adjustments.

But those are skills have some costs and in the case of Meyer, it is one of a character, which in Meyer's case has shown itself time after time.

Although he won national championships at both Florida and Ohio State, both programs were filled with off the field controversy, which included character issues of the Florida player--Convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez played for Meyer at Florida.

Urban Meyer is many things, but in my dealings with him and watching his career unfold and now, at least temporarily, implode, he is not a good guy.

That, of course, has nothing to do with big time college football, which is just a touch below the NFL in terms of objectives.

It is big business, motivated by profits, with the prime goal to simply win.

And that is what will dictate Meyer's future as a college coach.

Not this year, but by the middle of next season, there will be the usual assortment of losers at major FBS programs.

Changes will be made and searches will begin.

Meyer will again be in the headlines, although he will have to do some fence mending.

Watch for a mea culpa event--perhaps on Fox Sports, where Meyer bided his time between coaching jobs.

Watch out for an interview, conducted by Tom Rinaldi, a Meyer favorite, where he claims human frailty and asks for forgiveness as he rebuilds his career.

There are some curious issues which he must address--such as the medical problems which he used as a retirement issue from Florida, which mysteriously disappeared when he took the Jaguars job.

All of that will be worked out over the next several months.

But the end of his coaching career?

Not buying it.

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban: Cincinnati secondary filled with 'ballhawkers'

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide may be the favorites heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup vs. Cincinnati, but the Alabama head coach fully understands the talent on the Bearcats’ defense, particularly in the secondary. “Their two corners are long, they are good players, they play a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
On3.com

Nick Saban explains the two different types of rat poison

Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows all about every type of rat poison. Throughout the season, Saban has preached about not wanting to hear the negative rat poison, which comes when Alabama is expected to win. As Alabama prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati, Saban elaborates on the difference between the two types of rat poison and explains which type the team is dealing with entering the CFP.
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Former Rams Player Otis Anderson Jr. Shot And Killed On Monday

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CBSLA) – According to a report from ESPN, former Rams practice squad player, Otis Anderson Jr., was shot and killed at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday evening. Anderson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, spending time with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Aaron Hernandez
Person
Urban Meyer
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Jaguars#American Football#Alabama Coach#Sec#Fbs#Ohio State
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
290
Followers
268
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy