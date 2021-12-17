ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Spotlight: Rabia Kamara

By Eileen Mellon
richmondmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeek the Beat: “My ultimate guilty pleasure is concerts. I love live music. This year, I saw Usher in Las Vegas, Glass Animals at The National and Ludacris from the side stage.”. Down With Daqs: “I am daiquiri crazy. I love a daiquiri or a mule — those...

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Harry and Meghan smile at daughter Lilibet as Archie looks on in festive message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent via email through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”Photographer Alexi...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludacris
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Animals#Birdhouse#Pizza Bones#Ar#Karmalita#Salt Forge#North End Juice Co#Wood And Iron#French#Vcu
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson Strikes a Familiar Pose — Jason, Is That You?

“Thought I’d do my best impression for you.”. General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli — Port Charles’ favorite computer sleuth — thought he had just gotten dressed like any other day until his wife called him out on his attire. The ABC soap actor shared a photo on Instagram wearing a black t-shirt and explained, “Wasn’t ‘til my wife asked ‘if I was trying to dress like Steve?’ did I realize I was wearing the uniform.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Celebrities
warm1069.com

Spotlighting Birthday Dreams

Birthday Dreams is an organization that provides birthday parties for kids in transition. They are in shelters at the time of their birthday so because Birthday Dreams believes everyone deserves a birthday they go to the shelter and throw a party for the child. With covid things have changed a bit and now they are doing birthday in a box. Due to covid they had to cancel their gala so they are looking for donations to keep doing birthdays during these challenging times.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy