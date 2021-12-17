Spotlight: Rabia Kamara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to supporters in a message featuring the first publicly-released photograph of their baby daughter Lilibet.The card shows Harry and Meghan smiling at Lilibet as the duchess holds her aloft, while their son Archie sits on his father’s knee.The couple wishes supporters “happy holidays” in the card, which was sent via email through the Archewell charity they co-founded in 2020.A message alongside the photo reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.“Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”Photographer Alexi...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO