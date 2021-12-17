Cleveland Browns looking to sign two veteran quarterbacks

"Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no, and it ain't over now!" -- Senator John "Bluto" Blutarsky. CLEVELAND, OHIO -- Well hello there, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. Welcome back, thank you for reading and Mele Kalikimaka as the stretch run of the 2021 NFL Season continues. Our Cleveland Browns - believe it or not - are still alive in the playoff chase, even after the devastating loss (albeit with a valiant effort from a severely depleted group, led by an incredibly gutty performance from Nick Mullens) on Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders. At this point it's pretty clear that the path to the AFC North is both simpler and more likely than a Wild Card berth, although that still remains a possibility as well, and we'll break it all down for you on the following digital pages.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO