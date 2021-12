Loki star Tom Hiddleston is excited to show off the redeemed version of the trickster god in Season 2. He spoke to Variety about playing a character with a prominent redemption arc. The MCU actor has never been shy about how grateful he is to the fans for their support. It seems as though that pull between what the audience expects of Loki and how far he's come is what's driven that redemption. The Disney+ series circled around its title character. The first and second outings especially underline his journey through the MCU so far. But, in the last episode of the first season, it became clear that Loki had seen the bigger picture. His care for Sylvie made him do something unthinkable for the character in earlier appearances. He's obviously still got some of that roguish charm. But, it will be interesting to see how he plays on the hero side of things with such a grave threat dancing around the margins in Kang.

