The whole of 2021, like the previous year, was dipped into the chaos of the pandemic. All the makeup trends got boring behind our face masks. That made it easy to get left behind the current trends. We began favoring light makeup, a smudge of thin eyeliner, mascara, and nude lips. But now, as the vaccinations are administrated, you can say goodbye to 2021 by following the chicest makeup trends. You should try all these trends as you head out on the town before the year ends.

