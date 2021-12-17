ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Minneapolis officer who killed Daunte Wright takes the stand, says traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHGO7_0dPoIUll00

The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright told jurors at her manslaughter trial on Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” that day, saying during sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face.

Kim Potter, 49, has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her handgun during the April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center when she killed Wright. She testified that she was “sorry it happened” and that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, saying much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”

Potter is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist who was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Potter, who was training another officer at the time, said she probably wouldn’t have pulled Wright’s car over if she had been on her own that day because many drivers were late on renewing their tags at that point of the pandemic.

After she and the other two officers at the scene that day decided to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant for a weapons violation, the encounter “just went chaotic,” Potter told the jury. Wright pulled away from the officers and got back in his car, police body camera footage of the traffic stop shows.

“I remember yelling, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser,’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” Potter said through tears. Her body camera video recorded Wright saying, “Ah, he shot me” an instant after the shooting.

Potter’s attorneys argued that she made a mistake but also would have been justified in using deadly force if she had meant to because one of the other officers, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, was at risk of being dragged by Wright’s car.

Johnson testified last week that he was leaning into the car to make sure the gear shifter was in park and to shut off the vehicle, and that he had grabbed Wright’s right arm with both hands to try to handcuff him. He said at the time he couldn’t see what Potter was doing, but began backing out when he heard Potter shout, “Taser!”

Composite video appeared to show Johnson’s hands still in the car at the time the shot was fired.

Potter said nothing in court about making a mistake, and she seemed to give a chronology of what happened without providing insight into what she was thinking.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Erin Eldridge noted that Potter testified that she decided to draw her Taser after she saw Johnson looked scared. Potter agreed that was her testimony. But Eldridge said Potter told a defense expert that she didn’t know why she drew her Taser. Quoting from the expert’s report, Eldridge said that Potter said: “I don’t have an answer, my brain said grab the Taser.” Potter told the court she didn’t recall saying that.

Eldridge also got Potter to say that she didn’t plan to use deadly force.

Eldridge drove hard at Potter’s training, getting her to agree that her use-of-force training was a “key component” to being an officer. Potter testified that she was also trained on when to use force and how much to use, and that there was a policy that dictated what officers could or could not do.

Potter testified under questioning by one of her lawyers that she had no training on “weapons confusion,” saying it was mentioned in training but wasn’t something her department’s officers were physically trained on. She also said she never used a Taser while on duty during her 26 years on the force, though she had pulled it out a few times to de-escalate situations, and that she never used her gun until the day she shot Wright.

Potter, who was training Officer Anthony Luckey, said Luckey noticed Wright’s car in a turn lane with the signal turned on inappropriately, then saw an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror as well as expired tags.

She said Luckey wanted to stop the vehicle, and although she “most likely” wouldn’t have done so if she’d been on patrol by herself, it is important for trainees to have many encounters with the public. She said after they found there was a warrant for Wright’s arrest, they were required to take him into custody.

She said they also were required to find out who Wright’s female passenger was because a woman — a different one, as it turned out — had taken out a restraining order against him.

While defense attorney Earl Gray walked her though what happened, he did not ask her whether she meant to draw her Taser. A prosecution witness testified earlier in the week that she would not have decided to use her Taser if she thought there was a danger it could cause a death or great bodily harm.

Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, was matter-of-fact and gave brief answers for most of the cross-examination.

Under questioning by her own attorney, Potter said she has been in therapy since the shooting, and that she left Minnesota and is no longer a police officer. She said she quit the police force because “there was so much bad things happening. … I didn’t want anything bad to happen to the city.”

Wright’s death set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

Before Potter took the stand, a defense witness testified that police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over.

Laurence Miller, a psychologist who teaches at Florida Atlantic University, said that the more someone repeats the same act, the less they have to think about it. Miller said that when a person learns a new skill, memory of an old skill might override that, resulting in an “action error” in which an intended action has an unintended effect.

”You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action that you intended was not the one you took,” he said.

Some experts are skeptical of the theory. Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is not involved in Potter’s trial, has said there’s no science behind it.

On cross-examination, Eldridge quoted from a 2010 article Miller wrote in which he described how police can avoid what he termed “one big mistake.” He wrote that many such mistakes are preventable through proper training and practice.

State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.

Both sides will present closing arguments Monday before the case goes to the mostly white jury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women’s prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Kim Potter trial: Daunte Wright, repeat offender killed by ex-cop, appears in yet another felony complaint

EXCLUSIVE: A previously undisclosed juvenile felony petition from Minneapolis alleges that Daunte Wright, who died in a police-involved shooting in April, was involved in yet another crime in 2017. Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter is on trial for Wright's death, facing first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. Wright’s father,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD school safety agent dead in wild shootout between ex-boyfriend and current beau outside Queens club

An off-duty NYPD school safety officer leaving a Queens nightclub after her 27th birthday celebration died in a wild street shootout between her current boyfriend and a jealous ex-lover early Thursday, police sources said. Mye Johnson, mother to a 7-year-old boy, took a bullet to the torso and two more to her lower body in the 4:05 a.m. gunfight as she exited her party at Solletto on Steinway ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Guns#Brooklyn
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Pleads Guilty To Throwing Explosive At Police During Downtown Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man admitted to throwing an explosive at Pittsburgh police during the May 30 riot last year. Nicholas Lucia from Long Beach Township, New Jersey pleaded guilty in federal court to obstructing police. Photo Credit: Allegheny County It happened during a protest that followed George Floyd’s death and escalated into rioting and looting. The device landed near Mellon Square, exploded on the ground and gave an officer “concussion-like symptoms,” according to police. Lucia faces a sentence of two years in prison which will be served at the same time as a state sentence for similar conduct that hasn’t been imposed yet, prosecutors said.
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville Man Charged In Fatal Shooting At Eagan Gas Station

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Burnsville man has been charged for the fatal shooting of a man at a Eagan gas station last week. The Minnesota District Court of Dakota County charged Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Faisal A. Abukar, 33, who was shot at a gas station near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets Saturday. According to the complaint, officers were called to the Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Witness says they observed a Somali man...
EAGAN, MN
KTLA

Police investigating deadly shooting in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area Tuesday night. The shooting was reported at 5:12 p.m., according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD. The 30-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was fatally shot near Hillcrest and Santo Tomas drives, according to Cervantes […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

18-Year-Old Rudy Reed Arrested For Allegedly Impersonating A Police Officer In Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — An Ohio teen faces charges of impersonating a police officer, and authorities believe he may have more victims. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Rudy Reed, 18, was arrested last Wednesday while driving a white Ford Crown Victoria in the area of La Mesa and Petaluma roads. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been observed responding to traffic collisions and being positioned in the roadway in a manner law enforcement does to block traffic. Authorities say the vehicle appeared to be an unmarked sheriff’s patrol vehicle with several law enforcement specific details, including a black...
VICTORVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

No verdict yet in trial of officer who killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill," a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Burglary Suspect Wanted In Shooting Death Of Covina Resident Joey Casias Arrested Following Armed Standoff

COVINA (CBSLA) — A man suspected of shooting and killing a resident following a car burglary in a Covina neighborhood Tuesday was captured Wednesday night following a four-hour-long SWAT standoff. Surveillance photos of the suspect. Dec. 21, 2021. (credit: Covina Police Department) Thirty-four-year-old Trevor Thompson was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of North Bonnie Cove Avenue. The shooting death occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. Neighbors in the area saw a suspect getting into an unlocked vehicle on Charter Drive, possibly to steal items out of it,...
COVINA, CA
CBS New York

NYPD School Safety Agent Mye Johnson Killed In Triple Shooting Outside Queens Club

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and two others were hurt Thursday in a triple shooting outside a club in Queens. Police said 27-year-old Mye Johnson, an NYPD school safety agent, died. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in Astoria. The scene on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard remained blocked by police tape for hours, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. “I heard like five (shots), probably. Like, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow,'” said Alex Kyriakides. At first, Kyriakides thought the noise was traffic on the overpass. Later, he learned three people were shot. “It’s terrible. I mean no one wants to see the loss...
QUEENS, NY
KTLA

KTLA

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy