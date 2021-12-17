ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Reunited! Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson reflect on hugely successful period together at Old Trafford as Manchester United tease clip of club icons catching up

By Richard Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Ferguson have reunited for a heart-to-heart chat.

Manchester United posted a preview of an upcoming video interview with the Portuguese star and his former boss on Twitter.

Ferguson speaks to Ronaldo about the importance of forging a bond with the club, telling the Portuguese: 'It's vital that people recognise that you care.'

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Alex Ferguson (right) have been reunited by Manchester United
Ronaldo and Ferguson are seen having an in-depth conversation for the club's media

The Scot acted like a father figure to Ronaldo after bringing him to the club when he was only 18.

And in the video it appears that Ronaldo discusses his fraught relationship with his own father, who died in 2005 of liver failure following long-running struggles with alcoholism.

'Everything that he said to me, he did, and it's difficult,' Ronaldo can be seen saying.

Ferguson famously pledged to sign Ronaldo after watching the then teenager ripping United apart in a pre-season friendly away to Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

The Scot has spoken before about how he discussed swooping for him with his staff and squad on the flight home from that game, completing a £12 million move for him shortly afterwards.

Ronaldo is thought to discuss his relationship with his late father in the interview
Ferguson is thought to have played a big role in Ronaldo returning to United this summer

Ronaldo showed flashes of his future brilliance in his first couple of seasons at Old Trafford before emerging as a true superstar in the 2006/07 season, helping United to win the first of three consecutive Premier League titles.

Ferguson acted like a mentor and father figure when he brought Ronaldo to United in 2003
Ferguson decided to sign Ronaldo on the plane home from a friendly with Sporting Lisbon in which the Portuguese had starred

He also scored in the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea, which United won on penalties in Ferguson's second European Cup triumph. Later that year, Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

Ronaldo eventually moved to Real Madrid in 2009, a year after the Spaniards first made a move for him, and went on to establish himself as one of the best players of all time, forging a compelling rivalry with Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi.

But he continued to show fondness for the club where he made his name and Ferguson is believed to have played a big role in helping bring him back to United last summer from Juventus.

