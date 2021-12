At least two Idaho charter schools are using weighted student lotteries to infuse more student diversity into their classrooms. The 2020 Legislature gave charters, which have largely underserved Idaho’s minority and poor populations, the green light to “weight” their enrollment lotteries to give preference to at-risk students, including those in poverty, those who are homeless or in foster care, have disabilities or who demonstrate limited English proficiency.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO