The covid-19 pandemic sent the global economy into deep recession in 2020; global GDP contracted by 3.7% (at market exchange rates)—the worst outturn since the 1930s. Developed countries are now seeing a sharp economic recovery, and this will accelerate as immunisation rates continue to climb across the few developed countries that have yet to immunise the vast majority of their adult populations. The US leads the way, with an economy that bounced back strongly in the first half of 2021, fuelled by fiscal stimulus and a swift start to the vaccine rollout. The other two global economic powers, China and the euro zone, also posted strong growth rates in 2021.

