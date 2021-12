Vitamin D has been linked to heart health in a new study from researchers at the University of South Australia (UniSA). The study, published in European Heart Journal, uses a genetic approach that allowed the team to assess how increasing vitamin D levels can affect CVD risk based on how high participants’ actual vitamin D levels were. It used information from up to 267,980 individuals, which allowed the team to provide robust statistical evidence for the link between vitamin D deficiency and CVD, a press release states.

